Rheological Phenomena in Focus, Volume 4
1st Edition
1. Introduction. What is rheology? Why flow visualization? On flow visualization techniques. Material functions. Dimensionless numbers. Outline of the book. 2. General Phenomena. Introduction. Rod-climbing Weissenberg effects. Post-extrusion effects. Extensional viscosity effects. Deformation-history effects. 3. Contraction and Expansion Flows. Introduction. Flow through axisymmetric contractions. Flow through planar contractions. Flow through expansions. 4. Confined Flows. Introduction. Flow over a hole. Combined mixing and separating flow. Flow in a channel obstructed by an antisymmetric array of obstacles. Flow in a T geometry. Flow past cylinders and spheres. High Reynolds number flows. Radial flow in a Hele-Shaw cell. 5. Rotating and Oscillating Flows. Flow in cylindrical containers. Flow caused by rotating solids of revolution. Instabilities in rotating flows. Flow modification in the two-roll mill. Flow in the four-roll mill - the Uebler effect. Flow generated by a vibrating cylinder. 6. Jet Breakup. Deformation and breakup of viscoelastic drops in planar extensional flows. Rising bubble in a non-Newtonian liquid. Drop entering a liquid. Aggregation effects in suspensions of spheres in non-Newtonian liquids. A glossary of rheological terms. Author index.
More than possibly any other scientific discipline, rheology is easily visualized and the relevant literature contains many excellent photographs of unusual and often bizarre phenomena. The present book brings together these photographs for the first time. They are supported by a full explanatory text. Rheological Phenomena in Focus will be an indispensable support manual to all those who teach rheology or have to convince colleagues of the practical relevance of the subject within an industrial setting. For those who teach fluid mechanics, the book clearly illustrates the difference between inelastic fluids and viscoelastic fluids in a number of important flow fields. For example, the influence of the configuration of molecules in an entry flow, the influence of rounding corners, the reluctance of elastic liquids to turn corners, and the sensitivity of elastic fluids to asymmetries in the flow are clearly illustrated. In addition many flow instabilities, where fluid elasticity is clearly the dominant variable, are shown.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- 23rd July 1993
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600684
@qu:...a good long-term investment. @source:Powder Technology @qu:...a thoroughly enjoyable addition to my library and I would quickly recommend it to anyone with an interest in rheology or fluid mechanics in general. @source:Applied Mechanics Review @qu:...is recommended not only as a teaching tool but also for applied rheologists who are interested in the relevance of viscoelasticity. @source:Rheology 94 @from:H. Ramkissoon @qu:... This is a book that I would highly recommend to rheologists, particularly to those teaching the subject. The photographic work is of an extremely high standard, and the accompanying explanation and notes are written in a clear and concise manner. @source:Zentralblatt fuer Mathematik und ihre Grenzgebiete . Mathematics Abstracts.
D.V. Boger Author
University of Melbourne, Parkville, Australia
K. Walters Author
University of Wales, Aberystwyth, UK