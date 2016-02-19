Rheological Phenomena in Focus, Volume 4

More than possibly any other scientific discipline, rheology is easily visualized and the relevant literature contains many excellent photographs of unusual and often bizarre phenomena. The present book brings together these photographs for the first time. They are supported by a full explanatory text. Rheological Phenomena in Focus will be an indispensable support manual to all those who teach rheology or have to convince colleagues of the practical relevance of the subject within an industrial setting. For those who teach fluid mechanics, the book clearly illustrates the difference between inelastic fluids and viscoelastic fluids in a number of important flow fields. For example, the influence of the configuration of molecules in an entry flow, the influence of rounding corners, the reluctance of elastic liquids to turn corners, and the sensitivity of elastic fluids to asymmetries in the flow are clearly illustrated. In addition many flow instabilities, where fluid elasticity is clearly the dominant variable, are shown.