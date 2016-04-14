RFID and Wireless Sensors using Ultra-Wideband Technology explores how RFID-based technologies are becoming the first choice to realize the last (wireless) link in the chain between each element and the Internet due to their low cost and simplicity.

Each day, more and more elements are being connected to the Internet of Things. In this book, ultra-wideband radio technology (in time domain) is exploited to realize this wireless link. Chipless, semi-passive and active RFID systems and wireless sensors and prototypes are proposed in terms of reader (setup and signal processing techniques) and tags (design, integration of sensors and performance).

The authors include comprehensive theories, proposals of advanced techniques, and their implementation to help readers develop time-domain ultra-wideband radio technology for a variety of applications.

This book is suitable for post-doctoral candidates, experienced researchers, and engineers developing RFID, tag antenna designs, chipless RFID, and sensor integration.