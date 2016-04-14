RFID and Wireless Sensors Using Ultra-Wideband Technology
1st Edition
Description
RFID and Wireless Sensors using Ultra-Wideband Technology explores how RFID-based technologies are becoming the first choice to realize the last (wireless) link in the chain between each element and the Internet due to their low cost and simplicity.
Each day, more and more elements are being connected to the Internet of Things. In this book, ultra-wideband radio technology (in time domain) is exploited to realize this wireless link. Chipless, semi-passive and active RFID systems and wireless sensors and prototypes are proposed in terms of reader (setup and signal processing techniques) and tags (design, integration of sensors and performance).
The authors include comprehensive theories, proposals of advanced techniques, and their implementation to help readers develop time-domain ultra-wideband radio technology for a variety of applications.
This book is suitable for post-doctoral candidates, experienced researchers, and engineers developing RFID, tag antenna designs, chipless RFID, and sensor integration.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive theories, advanced techniques, and guidelines for their implementation to help readers develop time-domain ultra-wideband radio technology for a variety of applications
- Discusses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology in time-domain that is used to develop RFID systems and wireless sensors
- Explores the development of hipless, semi-passive, and active identification platforms in terms of low-cost readers and tags
- Integrates wireless sensors in the proposed chipless and semi-passive platforms
Readership
Postdoctoral candidates and engineers working on RFID: RFID tag antenna, chipless RFID, developing automatic design tools for RFID antenna tags and sensors, the practical implementation of chipless technology and sensor integration. Academics and researchers in the field of RF systems for embedded and communication applications, RFID manufacturers and systems integrators.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to RFID and Chipless RFID
Chapter 2: Chipless Time-Coded UWB RFID: Reader, Signal Processing and Tag Design
Chapter 3: Wireless Sensors Using Chipless Time-Coded UWB RFID
Chapter 4: Semi-Passive Time-coded UWB RFID: Analog and Digital Approaches
Chapter 5: Wireless Sensors using Semi-Passive UWB RFID
Chapter 6: Active Time-coded UWB RFID
Chapter 7: Indoor Localization with Smart Floor Based on Time-coded UWB RFID and Ground Penetrating Radar
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th April 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480980
About the Author
Angel Ramos
Angel Ramos received the BS in Telecommunication Engineering, the MS in Electronic Engineering and the PhD in Electronic, Automatic and Communication Engineering from Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV), Tarragona, Spain, in 2010, 2011 and 2015, respectively. Since 2015, he works as a Research Fellow at Laboratoire de Conception et d’Integration des Systemes (LCIS), Grenoble-INP, France. He is the author or co-author of 14 peer-reviewed journal papers and 12 international conference papers. He has worked as a reviewer for IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques, IEEE Microwave and Wireless Components Letters, and IEEE Sensors Journal, among others. His research interests are: radar applied to remote sensing, RFID, UWB and wireless sensors.
Antonio Lazaro
Antonio Lazaro received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in telecommunication engineering from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Barcelona, Spain, in 1994 and 1999, respectively. Since 2004, he joined the Department of Electronic Engineering, Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV), Tarragona, Spain, where he teaches courses on microwave circuits and antennas. His research interests are microwave device modelling, on-wafer noise measurements, advanced CMOS compact modelling, monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), RFMEMS, RFID, UWB radar applications, and wireless sensors. He has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific journals, and several international, and national conference papers. He is member of IEEE and the editorial board of International Journal of Distributed Sensor Networks. He participates in several projects featuring RFID and microwave systems.
David Girbau
David Girbau received the BS in Telecommunication Engineering, MS in Electronics Engineering and PhD in Telecommunication from Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), Barcelona, Spain, in 1998, 2002 and 2006. From 2001 to 2007 he was a Research Assistant with the UPC. From 2005 to 2007 he was a Part-Time Assistant Professor with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB). In October 2007 he became a Full-Time Professor at Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV). His research interests include microwave devices and systems, with emphasis on UWB, RFIDs, RF-MEMS and wireless sensors. He is author or co-author of 43 papers in indexed journals and more than 70 contributions to conferences. He serves as reviewer of several Journals in the field of microwaves and antennas.
Ramon Villarino
Ramón Villarino became a Member of IEEE in 2004, he received the Telecommunications Technical Engineering degree from the Ramon Llull University (URL), Barcelona, Spain in 1994, the Senior Telecommunications Engineering degree from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), Barcelona, Spain in 2000 and the PhD from the UPC in 2004.During 2005-2006, he was a Research Associate at the Technological Telecommunications Center of Catalonia (CTTC), Barcelona, Spain. He worked at the Autonomous University of Catalonia (UAB) from 2006 to 2008 as a Researcher and Assistant Professor. Since January 2009 he is a Full-Time Professor at Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV). His research activities are oriented to radiometry, microwave devices and systems, based on UWB, RFIDs and frequency selective structures using MetaMaterials (MM).
