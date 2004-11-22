RF Engineering for Wireless Networks
1st Edition
Hardware, Antennas, and Propagation
Description
Finally, here is a single volume containing all of the engineering information needed to successfully design and implement any type of wireless network! Author Dan Dobkin covers every aspect of RF engineering necessary for wireless networks. He begins with a review of essential math and electromagnetic theory followed by thorough discussions of multiplexing, modulation types, bandwidth, link budgets, network concepts, radio system architectures, RF amplifiers, mixers and frequency conversion, filters, single-chip radio systems, antenna theory and designs, signal propagation, as well as planning and implementing wireless networks for both indoor and outdoor environments.
The appendices contain such vital data as U.S., European, and Japanese technical and regulatory standards for wireless networks, measurements in wireless networks, reflection and matching of transmission lines, determining power density, and much more. No matter what type of wireless network you design—Bluetooth, UWB, or even metropolitan area network (MAN)—this book is the one reference you can’t do without!
Key Features
- The A-to-Z guide to wireless network engineering—covers everything from basic electromagnetic theory to modulation techniques to network planning and implementation!
- Engineering and design principles covered are applicable to any type of wireless network, including 802.11, 802.16, 802.20, and Bluetooth.
- Discusses state-of-the-art modulation techniques such as ultra wideband (UWB) and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM).
Readership
WLAN designers, networking professionals, RF and wireless engineers, IT managers and professionals, electronics engineering students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1. The Beauty of Wires, the Inevitability of Wireless
2. What You Need to Proceed
3. An Overview of What Is to Come
4. Acknowledgments
Further Reading
Chapter 2: Basics of Wireless Communications
1. Harmonic Signals and Exponentials
2. Electromagnetic Waves and Multiplexing
3. Modulation and Bandwidth
4. Wireless Link Overview: Systems, Power, Noise, and Link Budgets
5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 2
Further Reading
Chapter 3: Basics of Wireless Local Area Networks
1. Networks Large and Small
2. WLANs from LANs
3. 802.11 WLANs
4. HiperLAN and HiperLAN 2
5. From LANs to PANs
6. Capsule Summary: Chapter 3
7. Further Reading
Chapter 4: Radio Transmitters and Receivers
1. Overview of Radios
2. Radio Components
3. Radio System Design
4. Examples of Radio Chips and Chipsets
5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 4
6. Further Reading
Chapter 5: Antennas
1. Not Your Father’s E & M
2. Radiation: The Wireless Wire
3. The Ideal Dipole
4. Antenna Radiation Patterns
5. Antennas as Receivers
6. Survey of Common Antennas
7. Cables and Connectors
8. Capsule Summary: Chapter 5
Further Reading
Chapter 6: Propagation
1. Propagation in Free Space
2. Propagation in Earthbound Environments
3. Multipath Propagation: Fading and Delay
4. Statistical Modeling of Propagation
5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 6
6. Further Reading
Chapter 7: Indoor Networks
1. Behind Closed Doors
2. How Buildings Are Built (with W. Charles Perry, P.E.)
3. Microwave Properties of Building Materials
4. Realistic Metal Obstacles
5. Real Indoor Propagation
6. How Much Is Enough?
7. Indoor Interferers
8. Tools for Indoor Networks
9. Capsule Summary: Chapter 7
10. Further Reading
Chapter 8: Outdoor Networks
1. Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Heat Nor Gloom of Night
2. Line-of-Sight Sites
3. Outdoor Coverage Networks
4. Point-to-Multipoint Networks
5. Point-to-Point Bridges
6. Long Unlicensed Links
7. Safety Tips
8. Capsule Summary: Chapter 8
9. Further Reading
Afterword
Appendix 1: Regulatory Issues
1. A Piece of History
2. FCC Part 15
3. European Standards
4. Japan
5. China
6. Concluding Remarks
7. Further Reading
Appendix 2: Measurement Tools
1. The RF Toolbox
Appendix 3: Reflection and Matching
1. Reflection Coefficients
2. A Simple Matching Example
3. Further Reading?
Appendix 4: The Lorentz Gauge
1. No Royal Road
2. Lorentz Gauge Derivation
3. Coupling of the Potentials
Appendix 5: Power Density
1. Rederiving P
Appendix 6: Conventional E & M
1. Speaking Their Language
Appendix 7: Table of Symbols Used in the Text
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 22nd November 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470474
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678735
About the Author
Daniel Dobkin
Daniel Dobkin has been involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of communications devices, components, and systems for over 28 years. He holds a BS from the California Institute of Technology, and MS and PhD degrees from Stanford University, all in Applied Physics. He is the author of three books and 30 technical publications, and holds 7 US patents as inventor or co-inventor. He has given numerous talks and classes on radio-frequency identification in the US and Asia. He specializes in physical-layer issues: radios and signal generation, antennas, and signal propagation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Technical Marketing, WJ Communications, San Jose, CA, USA
Reviews
"Listed as noteworthy book by Bill Schweber from EDN Magazine" - EDN Feb 2005 "A practical level, mostly nonmathematical introduction to wireless communication networks, including the following topics: basics of signals, waves, and communications; local area networks, radio transmitters and receivers, performance of indoor networks; outdoor networks." - IEEE Microwave Magazine, Dec 2005