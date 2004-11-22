RF Engineering for Wireless Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678735, 9780080470474

RF Engineering for Wireless Networks

1st Edition

Hardware, Antennas, and Propagation

Authors: Daniel Dobkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080470474
Paperback ISBN: 9780750678735
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd November 2004
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.00
66.30
9400.00
7990.00
115.44
98.12
113.00
96.05
85.95
73.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.95
69.66
65.99
56.09
109.00
92.65
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Finally, here is a single volume containing all of the engineering information needed to successfully design and implement any type of wireless network! Author Dan Dobkin covers every aspect of RF engineering necessary for wireless networks. He begins with a review of essential math and electromagnetic theory followed by thorough discussions of multiplexing, modulation types, bandwidth, link budgets, network concepts, radio system architectures, RF amplifiers, mixers and frequency conversion, filters, single-chip radio systems, antenna theory and designs, signal propagation, as well as planning and implementing wireless networks for both indoor and outdoor environments.

The appendices contain such vital data as U.S., European, and Japanese technical and regulatory standards for wireless networks, measurements in wireless networks, reflection and matching of transmission lines, determining power density, and much more. No matter what type of wireless network you design—Bluetooth, UWB, or even metropolitan area network (MAN)—this book is the one reference you can’t do without!

Key Features

  • The A-to-Z guide to wireless network engineering—covers everything from basic electromagnetic theory to modulation techniques to network planning and implementation!
  • Engineering and design principles covered are applicable to any type of wireless network, including 802.11, 802.16, 802.20, and Bluetooth.
  • Discusses state-of-the-art modulation techniques such as ultra wideband (UWB) and orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM).

Readership

WLAN designers, networking professionals, RF and wireless engineers, IT managers and professionals, electronics engineering students

Table of Contents

Instructions for online access

Chapter 1: Introduction

1. The Beauty of Wires, the Inevitability of Wireless

2. What You Need to Proceed

3. An Overview of What Is to Come

4. Acknowledgments

Further Reading

Chapter 2: Basics of Wireless Communications

1. Harmonic Signals and Exponentials

2. Electromagnetic Waves and Multiplexing

3. Modulation and Bandwidth

4. Wireless Link Overview: Systems, Power, Noise, and Link Budgets

5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 2

Further Reading

Chapter 3: Basics of Wireless Local Area Networks

1. Networks Large and Small

2. WLANs from LANs

3. 802.11 WLANs

4. HiperLAN and HiperLAN 2

5. From LANs to PANs

6. Capsule Summary: Chapter 3

7. Further Reading

Chapter 4: Radio Transmitters and Receivers

1. Overview of Radios

2. Radio Components

3. Radio System Design

4. Examples of Radio Chips and Chipsets

5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 4

6. Further Reading

Chapter 5: Antennas

1. Not Your Father’s E & M

2. Radiation: The Wireless Wire

3. The Ideal Dipole

4. Antenna Radiation Patterns

5. Antennas as Receivers

6. Survey of Common Antennas

7. Cables and Connectors

8. Capsule Summary: Chapter 5

Further Reading

Chapter 6: Propagation

1. Propagation in Free Space

2. Propagation in Earthbound Environments

3. Multipath Propagation: Fading and Delay

4. Statistical Modeling of Propagation

5. Capsule Summary: Chapter 6

6. Further Reading

Chapter 7: Indoor Networks

1. Behind Closed Doors

2. How Buildings Are Built (with W. Charles Perry, P.E.)

3. Microwave Properties of Building Materials

4. Realistic Metal Obstacles

5. Real Indoor Propagation

6. How Much Is Enough?

7. Indoor Interferers

8. Tools for Indoor Networks

9. Capsule Summary: Chapter 7

10. Further Reading

Chapter 8: Outdoor Networks

1. Neither Snow Nor Rain Nor Heat Nor Gloom of Night

2. Line-of-Sight Sites

3. Outdoor Coverage Networks

4. Point-to-Multipoint Networks

5. Point-to-Point Bridges

6. Long Unlicensed Links

7. Safety Tips

8. Capsule Summary: Chapter 8

9. Further Reading

Afterword

Appendix 1: Regulatory Issues

1. A Piece of History

2. FCC Part 15

3. European Standards

4. Japan

5. China

6. Concluding Remarks

7. Further Reading

Appendix 2: Measurement Tools

1. The RF Toolbox

Appendix 3: Reflection and Matching

1. Reflection Coefficients

2. A Simple Matching Example

3. Further Reading?

Appendix 4: The Lorentz Gauge

1. No Royal Road

2. Lorentz Gauge Derivation

3. Coupling of the Potentials

Appendix 5: Power Density

1. Rederiving P

Appendix 6: Conventional E & M

1. Speaking Their Language

Appendix 7: Table of Symbols Used in the Text

Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080470474
Paperback ISBN:
9780750678735

About the Author

Daniel Dobkin

Daniel Dobkin has been involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of communications devices, components, and systems for over 28 years. He holds a BS from the California Institute of Technology, and MS and PhD degrees from Stanford University, all in Applied Physics. He is the author of three books and 30 technical publications, and holds 7 US patents as inventor or co-inventor. He has given numerous talks and classes on radio-frequency identification in the US and Asia. He specializes in physical-layer issues: radios and signal generation, antennas, and signal propagation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager, Technical Marketing, WJ Communications, San Jose, CA, USA

Reviews

"Listed as noteworthy book by Bill Schweber from EDN Magazine" - EDN Feb 2005 "A practical level, mostly nonmathematical introduction to wireless communication networks, including the following topics: basics of signals, waves, and communications; local area networks, radio transmitters and receivers, performance of indoor networks; outdoor networks." - IEEE Microwave Magazine, Dec 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.