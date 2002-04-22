RF Components and Circuits
1st Edition
Description
Some basic knowledge of electronics is assumed, but the essential features of RF are fully described, including the important topic of receiver dynamic which is often overlooked in basic textbooks. The theory and circuit descriptions are geared towards genuine design applications rather than the oversimiplifications and skeleton circuits of many college texts.
During his career, the late Joe Carr was one of the world's leading writers on electronics and radio, and an authority on the design and use of RF systems. Whether you are looking for a complete self-study course in RF technology, or a concise reference text to dip into, this book has the solution.
Key Features
- A complete course in understanding and designing RF circuits
- Practical design knowhow from a world-class author
Readership
Technicians, advanced hobbyists, students, telecommunications engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to radio frequencies
Signals and noise
Radio receivers
RF amplifiers
Mixers
Oscillators
IF amplifiers and filters
Demodulators
Capacitors
Inductors
Tuning and matching
Splitters and hybrids
Monolithic microwave integrated circuits
Measuring inductors and capacitors
RF power measurement
Filtering against EMI/RFI
Noise cancellation bridges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 22nd April 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498072
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750648448
About the Author
Joe Carr
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Electronics Engineer (avionics) with US Defense Department and leading electronics author for Newnes and Prompt.
Reviews
"Intended as a self-study course in radio frequency (RF) technology for students, advanced electronic hobbyists and/or radio-electronics engineers. Written in a descriptive, highly illustrated style. Recommended reading by Choice." --Choice Library Journal, May 2003
"Carr's book is a comprehensive introduction to the design and function of radio frequency circuits. This informative but easy writing style enables the knowledgeable reader to not only learn a lot of additional material but also use the text as a handbook to focus on troubleshooting specific concepts. The numerous illustrations, comprehensive bibliography, and detailed index enhance the usefulness of this well-written text." --E-Streams, January 2004