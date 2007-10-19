RF Circuit Design
2nd Edition
Description
It’s Back! New chapters, examples, and insights; all infused with the timeless concepts and theories that have helped RF engineers for the past 25 years!
RF circuit design is now more important than ever as we find ourselves in an increasingly wireless world. Radio is the backbone of today’s wireless industry with protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, WiMax, and ZigBee. Most, if not all, mobile devices have an RF component and this book tells the reader how to design and integrate that component in a very practical fashion. This book has been updated to include today's integrated circuit (IC) and system-level design issues as well as keeping its classic "wire lead" material.
Design Concepts and Tools Include
•The Basics: Wires, Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors
•Resonant Circuits: Resonance, Insertion Loss
•Filter Design: High-pass, Bandpass, Band-rejection
•Impedance Matching: The L Network, Smith Charts, Software Design Tools
•Transistors: Materials, Y Parameters, S Parameters
•Small Signal RF Amplifier: Transistor Biasing, Y Parameters, S Parameters
•RF Power Amplifiers: Automatic Shutdown Circuitry , Broadband Transformers, Practical Winding Hints
•RF Front-End: Architectures, Software-Defined Radios, ADC’s Effects
•RF Design Tools: Languages, Flow, Modeling
Key Features
- Completely updated but still contains its classic timeless information
- Two NEW chapters on RF Front-End Design and RF Design Tools
- Not overly math intensive, perfect for the working RF and digital professional that need to build analog-RF-Wireless circuits
Readership
RF and wireless engineers, WLAN designers, networking professionals, recent graduates
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Components and Systems
WIRE
RESISTORS
CAPACITORS
INDUCTORS
TOROIDS
TOROIDAL INDUCTOR DESIGN
PRACTICAL WINDING HINTS
Chapter 2: Resonant Circuits
SOME DEFINITIONS
RESONANCE (LOSSLESS COMPONENTS)
INSERTION LOSS
IMPEDANCE TRANSFORMATION
COUPLING OF RESONANT CIRCUITS
SUMMARY
Chapter 3: Filter Design
BACKGROUND
MODERN FILTER DESIGN
NORMALIZATION AND THE LOW-PASS PROTOTYPE
FILTER TYPES
FREQUENCY AND IMPEDANCE SCALING
HIGH-PASS FILTER DESIGN
THE DUAL NETWORK
BANDPASS FILTER DESIGN
SUMMARY OF THE BANDPASS FILTER DESIGN PROCEDURE
BAND-REJECTION FILTER DESIGN
THE EFFECTS OF FINITE Q
Chapter 4: Impedance Matching
BACKGROUND
THE L NETWORK
DEALING WITH COMPLEX LOADS
THREE-ELEMENT MATCHING
LOW-Q OR WIDEBAND MATCHING NETWORKS
THE SMITH CHART
IMPEDANCE MATCHING ON THE SMITH CHART
SOFTWARE DESIGN TOOLS
SUMMARY
Chapter 5: The Transistor at Radio Frequencies
RF TRANSISTOR MATERIALS
THE TRANSISTOR EQUIVALENT CIRCUIT
Y PARAMETERS
S PARAMETERS
UNDERSTANDING RF TRANSISTOR DATA SHEETS
SUMMARY
Chapter 6: Small-Signal RF Amplifier Design
SOME DEFINITIONS
TRANSISTOR BIASING
DESIGN USING Y PARAMETERS
DESIGN USING S PARAMETERS
Chapter 7: RF (Large Signal) Power Amplifiers
RF POWER TRANSISTOR CHARACTERISTICS
TRANSISTOR BIASING
RF SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES
POWER AMPLIFIER DESIGN
MATCHING TO COAXIAL FEEDLINES
AUTOMATIC SHUTDOWN CIRCUITRY
BROADBAND TRANSFORMERS
PRACTICAL WINDING HINTS
SUMMARY
Chapter 8: RF Front-End Design
HIGHER LEVELS OF INTEGRATION
BASIC RECEIVER ARCHITECTURES
TRF Receiver
Direct-Conversion Receiver
ADC’S EFFECT ON FRONT-END DESIGN
SOFTWARE DEFINED RADIOS
CASE STUDY—MODERN COMMUNICATION RECEIVER
Chapter 9: RF Design Tools
DESIGN TOOL BASICS
DESIGN LANGUAGES
VHDL
VHDL-AMS
VHDL-AMS/FD
VHDL-RF/MW
C/C++
SPICE
RFIC DESIGN FLOW
RFIC DESIGN FLOW EXAMPLE
SIMULATION EXAMPLE 1
SIMULATION EXAMPLE 2
MODELING
PCB DESIGN
PACKAGING
CASE STUDY
SUMMARY
Appendix A: RF and Antennas
WHAT IS RF?
Appendix B: Vector Algebra
RECTANGULAR/POLAR AND POLAR/RECTANGULAR CONVERSION
VECTOR ADDITION
VECTOR SUBTRACTION
VECTOR MULTPLICATION
VECTOR DIVISION
REAL, IMAGINARY, AND MAGNITUDE COMPONENTS
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Christopher Bowick
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Cox Engineering, USA