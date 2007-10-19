RF Circuit Design - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750685184, 9780080553429

RF Circuit Design

2nd Edition

Authors: Christopher Bowick
eBook ISBN: 9780080553429
Paperback ISBN: 9780750685184
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 19th October 2007
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5200.00
4420.00
60.00
51.00
58.95
50.11
49.00
41.65
43.00
36.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.95
36.51
51.95
44.16
55.95
47.56
33.99
28.89
5200.00
4420.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

It’s Back! New chapters, examples, and insights; all infused with the timeless concepts and theories that have helped RF engineers for the past 25 years!

RF circuit design is now more important than ever as we find ourselves in an increasingly wireless world. Radio is the backbone of today’s wireless industry with protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, WiMax, and ZigBee. Most, if not all, mobile devices have an RF component and this book tells the reader how to design and integrate that component in a very practical fashion. This book has been updated to include today's integrated circuit (IC) and system-level design issues as well as keeping its classic "wire lead" material.

Design Concepts and Tools Include

•The Basics: Wires, Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors
•Resonant Circuits: Resonance, Insertion Loss
•Filter Design: High-pass, Bandpass, Band-rejection
•Impedance Matching: The L Network, Smith Charts, Software Design Tools
•Transistors: Materials, Y Parameters, S Parameters
•Small Signal RF Amplifier: Transistor Biasing, Y Parameters, S Parameters
•RF Power Amplifiers: Automatic Shutdown Circuitry , Broadband Transformers, Practical Winding Hints
•RF Front-End: Architectures, Software-Defined Radios, ADC’s Effects
•RF Design Tools: Languages, Flow, Modeling


Check out this book’s companion Web site at:

http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companion.jsp?ISBN=9780750685184  for full-color Smith Charts and extra content!

Key Features

  • Completely updated but still contains its classic timeless information
  • Two NEW chapters on RF Front-End Design and RF Design Tools
  • Not overly math intensive, perfect for the working RF and digital professional that need to build analog-RF-Wireless circuits

Readership

RF and wireless engineers, WLAN designers, networking professionals, recent graduates

Table of Contents

Instructions for online access

Cover

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Components and Systems

WIRE

RESISTORS

CAPACITORS

INDUCTORS

TOROIDS

TOROIDAL INDUCTOR DESIGN

PRACTICAL WINDING HINTS

Chapter 2: Resonant Circuits

SOME DEFINITIONS

RESONANCE (LOSSLESS COMPONENTS)

INSERTION LOSS

IMPEDANCE TRANSFORMATION

COUPLING OF RESONANT CIRCUITS

SUMMARY

Chapter 3: Filter Design

BACKGROUND

MODERN FILTER DESIGN

NORMALIZATION AND THE LOW-PASS PROTOTYPE

FILTER TYPES

FREQUENCY AND IMPEDANCE SCALING

HIGH-PASS FILTER DESIGN

THE DUAL NETWORK

BANDPASS FILTER DESIGN

SUMMARY OF THE BANDPASS FILTER DESIGN PROCEDURE

BAND-REJECTION FILTER DESIGN

THE EFFECTS OF FINITE Q

Chapter 4: Impedance Matching

BACKGROUND

THE L NETWORK

DEALING WITH COMPLEX LOADS

THREE-ELEMENT MATCHING

LOW-Q OR WIDEBAND MATCHING NETWORKS

THE SMITH CHART

IMPEDANCE MATCHING ON THE SMITH CHART

SOFTWARE DESIGN TOOLS

SUMMARY

Chapter 5: The Transistor at Radio Frequencies

RF TRANSISTOR MATERIALS

THE TRANSISTOR EQUIVALENT CIRCUIT

Y PARAMETERS

S PARAMETERS

UNDERSTANDING RF TRANSISTOR DATA SHEETS

SUMMARY

Chapter 6: Small-Signal RF Amplifier Design

SOME DEFINITIONS

TRANSISTOR BIASING

DESIGN USING Y PARAMETERS

DESIGN USING S PARAMETERS

Chapter 7: RF (Large Signal) Power Amplifiers

RF POWER TRANSISTOR CHARACTERISTICS

TRANSISTOR BIASING

RF SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES

POWER AMPLIFIER DESIGN

MATCHING TO COAXIAL FEEDLINES

AUTOMATIC SHUTDOWN CIRCUITRY

BROADBAND TRANSFORMERS

PRACTICAL WINDING HINTS

SUMMARY

Chapter 8: RF Front-End Design

HIGHER LEVELS OF INTEGRATION

BASIC RECEIVER ARCHITECTURES

TRF Receiver

Direct-Conversion Receiver

ADC’S EFFECT ON FRONT-END DESIGN

SOFTWARE DEFINED RADIOS

CASE STUDY—MODERN COMMUNICATION RECEIVER

Chapter 9: RF Design Tools

DESIGN TOOL BASICS

DESIGN LANGUAGES

VHDL

VHDL-AMS

VHDL-AMS/FD

VHDL-RF/MW

C/C++

SPICE

RFIC DESIGN FLOW

RFIC DESIGN FLOW EXAMPLE

SIMULATION EXAMPLE 1

SIMULATION EXAMPLE 2

MODELING

PCB DESIGN

PACKAGING

CASE STUDY

SUMMARY

Appendix A: RF and Antennas

WHAT IS RF?

Appendix B: Vector Algebra

RECTANGULAR/POLAR AND POLAR/RECTANGULAR CONVERSION

VECTOR ADDITION

VECTOR SUBTRACTION

VECTOR MULTPLICATION

VECTOR DIVISION

REAL, IMAGINARY, AND MAGNITUDE COMPONENTS

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080553429
Paperback ISBN:
9780750685184

About the Author

Christopher Bowick

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Cox Engineering, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.