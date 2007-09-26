RF and Wireless Technologies: Know It All
Chapter 1: Survey of RF and Wireless Technology Chapter 2: Communications Protocols and Modulation Chapter 3: Transmitters Chapter 4: Receivers Chapter 5: Radio Propagation Chapter 6: Antenna Fundamentals I Chapter 7: Antenna Fundamentals II. Chapter 8: Basics of Wireless Local Area Networks Chapter 9: Outdoor Networks. Chapter 10: Voice Over Wi-Fi and Other Wireless Technologies Chapter 11: Security in Wireless Local Area Networks Chapter 12: System Planning Chapter 13: System Implementation, Testing, and Optimization Chapter 14: Next Generation Wireless Networks Chapter 15: Mobile Ad Hoc Networks Chapter 16: Wireless Sensor Networks Chapter 17: Reliable Wireless Networks for Industrial Networks Chapter 18: Software-Defined Radio Chapter 19: The Basics of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Chapter 20: UWB Spectrum and Regulation Chapter 21: Interference and Coexistence Chapter 22: Direct Sequence UWB Chapter 23: “Multiband Approach to UWB Chapter 24: History and Background of Cognitive Radio Chapter 25: The Software Defined Radio as a Platform for Cognitive Radio Chapter 26: Cognitive Radio: The Technologies Chapter 27: Spectrum Awareness Chapter 28: Direct Sequence and Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum Chapter 29: RF Power Amplifiers Chapter 30: Phase Locked Loop Techniques in Modern Communications Systems Chapter 31 Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)
The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written to create hard-working desk references that will be an engineer's first port of call for key information, design techniques and rules of thumb. Guaranteed not to gather dust on a shelf!
RF (radio frequency) and wireless technologies drive communication today. This technology and its applications enable wireless phones, portable device roaming, and short-range industrial and commercial application communication such as the supply chain management wonder, RFID. Up-to-date information regarding software defined RF, using frequencies smarter, and using more of the spectrum, with ultrawideband technology is detailed.
- A 360-degree view from best-selling authors including Roberto Aiello, Bruce Fette, and Praphul Chandra
- Hot topics covered including ultrawideband and cognitive radio technologies
- The ultimate hard-working desk reference: all the essential information, techniques, and tricks of the trade in one volume
Communications engineers; designers, project managers
Bruce Fette Author
Chief Scientist, General Dynamics, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Roberto Aiello, Ph.D. Author
President, Staccato Communications, San Diego, CA, USA
Praphul Chandra Author
Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA
Daniel Dobkin Author
Daniel Dobkin has been involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of communications devices, components, and systems for over 28 years. He holds a BS from the California Institute of Technology, and MS and PhD degrees from Stanford University, all in Applied Physics. He is the author of three books and 30 technical publications, and holds 7 US patents as inventor or co-inventor. He has given numerous talks and classes on radio-frequency identification in the US and Asia. He specializes in physical-layer issues: radios and signal generation, antennas, and signal propagation.
Manager, Technical Marketing, WJ Communications, San Jose, CA, USA
Dan Bensky Author
Alan Bensky, MScEE, an electronics engineering consultant with over 25 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Bensky has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications. He is the author of Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier, 2004, and has written several articles in international and local publications. He has taught courses and gives lectures on radio engineering topics. Bensky is a senior member of IEEE.
RF/Wireless Designer & Consultant
Douglas Miron Author
Consultant
David Lide Author
David A. Lide currently is a Senior Member of the Technical Staff at Texas Instruments and has worked on various aspects of Voice over IP for the past nine years. Prior to that, he has worked on Cable Modem design and on weather satellite ground systems. He lives with his family in Rockville, Maryland.
Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA
Farid Dowla Author
Farid Dowla received his BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shortly after receiving his doctorate in 1985. His research interests include adaptive filters, signal processing, wireless communication systems, and RF/mobile communication. He currently directs a research team focused on ultra-widebandRFradar and communication systems. Dowla is also an adjunct associate professor of electrical engineering at the University of California at Davis. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and Sigma Xi. He holds three patents in signal processing area, has authored a book on neural networks for the U.S. Department of Defense, and has edited a book on geophysical signal processing. He contributes to numerous IEEE and professional journals and is a frequent seminar participant at professional conferences.
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of California-Davis, USA
Ron Olexa Author
Consultant, RF Networks, Gainesville, GA, USA