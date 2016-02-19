Rewriting Techniques
1st Edition
Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures
Description
Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures: Volume 2, Rewriting Techniques is a collection of papers dealing with the construction of canonical rewrite systems, constraint handling in logic programming, and completion algorithms for conditional rewriting systems. Papers discuss the Knuth-Bendix completion method which constructs a complete system for a given set of equations, including extensions of the method dealing with termination, unfailing completion, and associative-communicative completion. One paper examines the various practical techniques that can be used to extend Prolog as a constraint solver, particularly on techniques that solve boolean equations, imposing inequality, disequality, and finitary domain constraints on variables. Another paper presents a sufficient condition for confluence of conditional rewriting, and a practical unification algorithm modulo conditional rewriting through the notion of conditional narrowing. One paper analyzes the possibility of using completion for inductive proofs in the initial algebra of an equational variety without explicit induction. Another papers discusses solving systems of word equations in the free monoid and the free group, where a solution is defined as a word homomorphism. Programmers, mathematicians, students, and instructors involved in computer science and computer logic will find this collection valuable.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1: Algebraic Techniques
Contributors
Foreword
A Preview of Volume 2: Rewriting Techniques
1 Completion Without Failure
2 Completion and Its Applications
3 Extending Equation Solving and Constraint Handling in Logic Programming
4 Proofs by Combinatory Induction on Recursively Reducible Expressions
5 Completion Algorithms for Conditional Rewriting Systems
6 From Unification in Combination of Equational Theories to a New AC-Unification Algorithm
7 Inductive Completion by Ground Proof Transformation
8 Lazy Unification Algorithms for Canonical Rewrite Systems
9 Equations in Words
10 Order-Sorted Equational Computation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259673