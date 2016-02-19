Rewriting Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120463718, 9781483259673

Rewriting Techniques

1st Edition

Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures

Editors: Hassan Aït-Kaci Maurice Nivat
eBook ISBN: 9781483259673
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1989
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Resolution of Equations in Algebraic Structures: Volume 2, Rewriting Techniques is a collection of papers dealing with the construction of canonical rewrite systems, constraint handling in logic programming, and completion algorithms for conditional rewriting systems. Papers discuss the Knuth-Bendix completion method which constructs a complete system for a given set of equations, including extensions of the method dealing with termination, unfailing completion, and associative-communicative completion. One paper examines the various practical techniques that can be used to extend Prolog as a constraint solver, particularly on techniques that solve boolean equations, imposing inequality, disequality, and finitary domain constraints on variables. Another paper presents a sufficient condition for confluence of conditional rewriting, and a practical unification algorithm modulo conditional rewriting through the notion of conditional narrowing. One paper analyzes the possibility of using completion for inductive proofs in the initial algebra of an equational variety without explicit induction. Another papers discusses solving systems of word equations in the free monoid and the free group, where a solution is defined as a word homomorphism. Programmers, mathematicians, students, and instructors involved in computer science and computer logic will find this collection valuable.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 1: Algebraic Techniques

Contributors

Foreword

A Preview of Volume 2: Rewriting Techniques

1 Completion Without Failure

2 Completion and Its Applications

3 Extending Equation Solving and Constraint Handling in Logic Programming

4 Proofs by Combinatory Induction on Recursively Reducible Expressions

5 Completion Algorithms for Conditional Rewriting Systems

6 From Unification in Combination of Equational Theories to a New AC-Unification Algorithm

7 Inductive Completion by Ground Proof Transformation

8 Lazy Unification Algorithms for Canonical Rewrite Systems

9 Equations in Words

10 Order-Sorted Equational Computation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483259673

About the Editor

Hassan Aït-Kaci

Maurice Nivat

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.