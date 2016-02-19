Rewinding Small Motors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408003087, 9781483135380

Rewinding Small Motors

1st Edition

Authors: Karl Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483135380
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st April 1965
Page Count: 128
Description

Rewinding Small Motors describes the technique of rewinding various types of motors, such as split phase, capacitor-start, repulsion, repulsion-induction, repulsion-start, shaded pole, three-phase induction, universal, and d.c. The book describes in detail the rewinding process. The technician should start by determining the following: (1) coil connection; (2) number of turns per coil; (3) number of coils per pole; (4) the gauge of the wire; and (5) the space occupied by the winding. The book notes the importance of the varieties of wind and the various techniques adopted to obtain the optimum wind for any particular type of armature. Varnishing and finishing forms part of the whole operation; this adds insulation between turns, secures the whole winding against the action of centrifugal force, and also seals the part from moisture or dust. A motor-driven winding machine should have speed control, a lead-screw reverser, and a wire guide. The book points out that a coil cannot be wound anyhow as the coil voltage governs the technique of winding that is to be used. The book is suitable for fitters, engineers, apprentices, technicians, and students of mechanical or electrical engineering.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Single-Phase Stators

3 Three-Phase Stators

4 Universal Motors

5 D.C. Motors

6 Former Making

7 Coil Winding

8 Armature Winding

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483135380

About the Author

Karl Wilkinson

