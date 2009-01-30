Revisional Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705300

Revisional Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jerome Steck
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705300
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th January 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Guest editor Jerome Steck takes a comprehensive look at Revisional Foot and Ankle Surgery with topics such as: "The First Ray", "Flatfoot", "Hindfoot arthrodesis hindfoot", "Charcot", "Ankle Fractures" and more!

About the Authors

Jerome Steck Author

