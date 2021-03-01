Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323759878, 9780323759908

Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians

6th Edition

Author: Heather Prendergast
eBook ISBN: 9780323759908
Paperback ISBN: 9780323759878
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 592
Table of Contents

Part One: Foundation of Knowledge Review

Section 1: Anatomy and Physiology

Section 2: Hospital Management

Section 3: Calculations

Section 4: Terminology

Part Two: VTNE Review

Section 5: Pharmacology

Section 6: Surgical Nursing

Section 7: Dentistry

Section 8: Laboratory Procedures

Section 9: Animal Nursing

Section 10: Diagnostic Imaging

Section 11: Anesthesia

Section 12: Emergency and Critical Care

Section 13: Pain Management and Analgesia

Section 14: Exotic Animals

Appendix: Answer Key

About the Author

Heather Prendergast

Affiliations and Expertise

Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico

