Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians
6th Edition
Table of Contents
Part One: Foundation of Knowledge Review
Section 1: Anatomy and Physiology
Section 2: Hospital Management
Section 3: Calculations
Section 4: Terminology
Part Two: VTNE Review
Section 5: Pharmacology
Section 6: Surgical Nursing
Section 7: Dentistry
Section 8: Laboratory Procedures
Section 9: Animal Nursing
Section 10: Diagnostic Imaging
Section 11: Anesthesia
Section 12: Emergency and Critical Care
Section 13: Pain Management and Analgesia
Section 14: Exotic Animals
Appendix: Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323759908
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323759878
About the Author
Heather Prendergast
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico
