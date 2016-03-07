Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians
5th Edition
Description
Make sure you’re prepared for the VTNE with the completely updated Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians! Author Heather Prendergast breathes new life into this edition with 5,000 questions that have been reviewed and revised to reflect the most recent changes to the VTNE. The content begins with a Foundation of Knowledge Review that addresses hospital management, calculations, terminology, and anatomy and physiology. The second part focuses on VTNE review with complete coverage of the nine primary subject areas on the exam, including the newest domains of pain management/analgesia and emergency medicine/critical care. A companion Evolve website helps build your knowledge and confidence with an electronic testing experience. You can create customized practice tests and take timed practice exams that mirror the actual VTNE and provide instant feedback and detailed rationales. Exam results are archived to allow you to keep track of your progress in each domain.
Key Features
- Answers with rationales and sources for correct and incorrect answers on the Evolve companion website help you understand the reasoning and knowledge behind each answer and assist with recalling correct answers.
- Questions are written specifically for veterinary technician students and practicing veterinary technicians to cover the essential information you need to succeed on the VTNE.
- Multiple-choice question format mirrors the questions on the VTNE.
- A variety of questions at different difficulty levels increase your VTNE scoring potential by testing factual knowledge, reasoning skills, and clinical judgment related to veterinary technician duties.
Table of Contents
Part One: Foundation of Knowledge Review
Section 1: Anatomy and Physiology
Section 2: Hospital Management
Section 3: Calculations
Section 4: Terminology
Part Two: VTNE Review
Section 5: Pharmacology
Section 6: Surgical Nursing
Section 7: Dentistry
Section 8: Laboratory Procedures
Section 9: Animal Nursing
Section 10: Diagnostic Imaging
Section 11: Anesthesia
Section 12: Emergency and Critical Care
Section 13: Pain Management and Analgesia
Section 14: Exotic Animals
Appendix: Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 7th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394246
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394277
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394574
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323316958
About the Author
Heather Prendergast
Affiliations and Expertise
Certified Practice Manager, Jornada Veterinary Clinic, Las Cruces, New Mexico