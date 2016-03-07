Make sure you’re prepared for the VTNE with the completely updated Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians! Author Heather Prendergast breathes new life into this edition with 5,000 questions that have been reviewed and revised to reflect the most recent changes to the VTNE. The content begins with a Foundation of Knowledge Review that addresses hospital management, calculations, terminology, and anatomy and physiology. The second part focuses on VTNE review with complete coverage of the nine primary subject areas on the exam, including the newest domains of pain management/analgesia and emergency medicine/critical care. A companion Evolve website helps build your knowledge and confidence with an electronic testing experience. You can create customized practice tests and take timed practice exams that mirror the actual VTNE and provide instant feedback and detailed rationales. Exam results are archived to allow you to keep track of your progress in each domain.