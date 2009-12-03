Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323068017, 9780323168632

Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians

4th Edition

Authors: Thomas Colville
eBook ISBN: 9780323168632
eBook ISBN: 9780323068086
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd December 2009
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With over 5,000 recently upgraded, reviewed, revised, rewritten, and reorganized questions- more than any other exam review- Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Techniques 4th Edition is your key to success on the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE). This new and updated edition matches the presentation of the exam and reflects the seven domains of the VTNE to ensure the most accurate and effective exam prep available.

Key Features

  • Rationales for answers reinforce knowledge and provide reasoning behind answers.

  • Companion CD simulates the testing experience with timed, randomized practice exams.

  • Acclaimed question writers offer comprehensive coverage of topics.

Table of Contents

Part One: FOUNDATION KNOWLEDGE REVIEW
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Hospital Procedures
3. Medical Calculations
4. Medical Terminology

Part Two VTNE REVIEW
1. Pharmacology
2. Surgical Nursing
3. Dentistry
4. Clinical Laboratory
5. Animal Nursing

A. Animal Care
B. Emergency Care
C. Pocket Pets/Laboratory Animals
D. Medical Nursing

6. Diagnostic Imaging
7. Anesthesiology


 

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168632
eBook ISBN:
9780323068086

About the Author

Thomas Colville

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.