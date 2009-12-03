Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Technicians
4th Edition
Description
With over 5,000 recently upgraded, reviewed, revised, rewritten, and reorganized questions- more than any other exam review- Review Questions and Answers for Veterinary Techniques 4th Edition is your key to success on the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE). This new and updated edition matches the presentation of the exam and reflects the seven domains of the VTNE to ensure the most accurate and effective exam prep available.
Key Features
- Rationales for answers reinforce knowledge and provide reasoning behind answers.
- Companion CD simulates the testing experience with timed, randomized practice exams.
- Acclaimed question writers offer comprehensive coverage of topics.
Table of Contents
Part One: FOUNDATION KNOWLEDGE REVIEW
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Hospital Procedures
3. Medical Calculations
4. Medical Terminology
Part Two VTNE REVIEW
1. Pharmacology
2. Surgical Nursing
3. Dentistry
4. Clinical Laboratory
5. Animal Nursing
A. Animal Care
B. Emergency Care
C. Pocket Pets/Laboratory Animals
D. Medical Nursing
6. Diagnostic Imaging
7. Anesthesiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 3rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168632
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323068086
About the Author
Thomas Colville
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Veterinary and Microbiological Sciences, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND