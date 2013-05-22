Review Questions and Answers for Dental Assisting
2nd Edition
Description
Prepare to become a Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) or pass your local and state exams with this best-selling, all-inclusive resource. This new edition features five times the practice of the CDA exam, with a total of 1,600 multiple-choice questions that cover all the standard topics and procedures specific to dental assisting. A new companion website includes a database of exam questions and custom test generator with time-clock functionality, plus new questions that correspond to new expanded functions in certain states. Rest assured that with this review guide, you will get the realistic exam practice you need to pass any certification exam.
Key Features
- Comprehensive practice with 1,600 multiple-choice questions covers all the standard topics and procedures specific to dental assisting.
- Questions are organized into the equivalent of five Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) examinations, following the exam blueprint with the same number and type of questions you can expect to see in the General Chairside, Infection Control, and Radiation Health and Safety exams.
- Answer rationales help you assess your understanding and gauge your exam readiness.
- Customized exam creation allows you to specify the types and numbers of questions from each of the three categories (general chairside, radiation health and safety, and infection control)
- Unique companion website allows you to practice specific types and numbers of questions or easily generate from the 1600-question item bank practice exams that mimic the types and numbers of questions on the CDA exam. Additional practice on expanded functions is available by topic or state.
- Realistic computerized testing experience with a clock function helps you learn to use the available testing time wisely.
- Photos and illustrations included with exam questions provide realistic exam simulation.
Table of Contents
Preparing for a Credentialing Examination—Guidelines for the Candidate
Test 1
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
Test 2
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
Test 3
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
National and State Contacts
Bibliography/Suggested Readings
Figure Credits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 22nd May 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101714
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226363
About the Author
Betty Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI