Review of Sleep Medicine
3rd Edition
Description
Review of Sleep Medicine, by Drs. Alon Avidan and Teri Barkoukis, prepares you for the ABSM exam with a comprehensive review-and-test format that includes figures, tables, and lists highlighting key points. With content revised to match the new exam and updated coverage of pharmacology and sleep medicine, insomnias, parasomnias, sleep-related breathing disorders, and more, you’ll stay current on recent developments in the field. The text is fully searchable online at www.expertconsult.com, along with links to PubMed, and features more than 600 interactive questions and answers in study and timed practice modes, making this the ideal resource for ABSM exam preparation.
Key Features
- Effectively prepare for the ABMS sleep exam using case-based multiple-choice and fact-testing questions that parallel those on the test.
- Identify the reasoning behind each answer with comprehensive explanations so you know how to think logically about the problems.
- Quickly review crucial material with succinct summaries of all aspects of working with the sleep disordered patient.
- Master the content tested on the exam through explanatory high-yield tables and charts, sleep stage scoring, and an artifacts and arrhythmias mini-atlas.
- Tap into the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of recognized leaders ranging from world-renowned sleep researchers to sleep clinicians and educators.
Table of Contents
Avidan/Review of Sleep Medicine, 3/e
Final TOC
SECTION I: HIGHLIGHTS OF SLEEP MEDICINE
Chapter 1: Sleep Medicine and the Boards
Chapter 2: Introduction to Normal Sleep, Sleep Deprivation and the Work Place
Chapter 3: Introduction to Evaluation Tools Used in Sleep Medicine
Chapter 4: An Overview of Polysomnography
Chapter 5: Sleep Stage Scoring
Chapter 6: Physiological Changes in Sleep
Chapter 7: Overview of Sleep Neurobiology
Chapter 8: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders: Clinical Features and Evaluation
Chapter 9: Treatment of Sleep Disordered Breathing
Chapter 10: Cardiovascular Pathophysiology of Sleep Apnea
Chapter 11: Cardiac Monitoring and Scoring in Polysomnography
Chapter 12: Narcolepsy and Hypersomnias of Central Origin: Diagnosis, Evaluation, and Treatment
Chapter 13: Insomnia Differential Pearls and Psychiatric Comorbidities
Chapter 14: Diagnosis and Treatment of Parasomnias
Chapter 15: Sleep-Related Movement Disorders
Chapter 16: An Overview of EEG and Epilepsy
Chapter 17: Disorders of Sleep-Wake Timing
Chapter 18: Effects of Drugs on Sleep
Chapter 19: Pearls of Pediatric Sleep
SECTION II: PRACTICE EXAMS FOR THE ADVENTUROUS
Chapter 20: Tools in Clinical Sleep Medicine
Chapter 21: Normal Sleep
Chapter 22: Mechanisms of Sleep Neuroscience
Chapter 23: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
Chapter 24: Cardiology in Sleep Medicine
Chapter 25: Sleep Disorders in Neurology Practice
Chapter: 26: Disorders of Central Nervous System Hypersomnia
Chapter: 27: Parasomnias in Sleep Medicine
Chapter 28: Motor Disorders of Sleep
Chapter 29: Sleep-Wake Timing Disorders
Chapter 30: Insomnia: Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Management
Chapter 31: Seizures
Chapter 32: Artifacts
Chapter 33: Pediatric Sleep Medicine
Chapter 34: Pharmacology Mechanisms
Chapter 35: Clinical Case Studies I
Chapter 36: Clinical Case Studies II: Sleep-breathing Disorders
Chapter 37: Clinical Case Studies III: Disorders of Central Nervous System Hypersomnias
Chapter 38: Clinical Case Studies IV
Chapter 39: Clinical Case Studies V
Chapter 40: Clinical Case Studies VI: Pearls of Interesting Cases
Chapter 41: Knowing Practice Parameters
Chapter 42: The Use of Statistics in Sleep Medicine - Exam Questions
SECTION III: VALUABLE RESOURCES
Appendix: Statistics in Sleep Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 26th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723317
About the Author
Alon Avidan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Director, UCLA Sleep Disorders Center; UCLA Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Teri Barkoukis
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Sleep Medicine Fellowship Professor of Medicine Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, and Allergy Department of Internal Medicine University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska