Review of Sleep Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455703197, 9781455723317

Review of Sleep Medicine

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Alon Avidan Teri Barkoukis
eBook ISBN: 9781455723317
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th August 2011
Page Count: 792
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Review of Sleep Medicine, by Drs. Alon Avidan and Teri Barkoukis, prepares you for the ABSM exam with a comprehensive review-and-test format that includes figures, tables, and lists highlighting key points. With content revised to match the new exam and updated coverage of pharmacology and sleep medicine, insomnias, parasomnias, sleep-related breathing disorders, and more, you’ll stay current on recent developments in the field. The text is fully searchable online at www.expertconsult.com, along with links to PubMed, and features more than 600 interactive questions and answers in study and timed practice modes, making this the ideal resource for ABSM exam preparation.

Key Features

  • Effectively prepare for the ABMS sleep exam using case-based multiple-choice and fact-testing questions that parallel those on the test.

  • Identify the reasoning behind each answer with comprehensive explanations so you know how to think logically about the problems.

  • Quickly review crucial material with succinct summaries of all aspects of working with the sleep disordered patient.

  • Master the content tested on the exam through explanatory high-yield tables and charts, sleep stage scoring, and an artifacts and arrhythmias mini-atlas.

  • Tap into the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of recognized leaders ranging from world-renowned sleep researchers to sleep clinicians and educators.

Table of Contents

Avidan/Review of Sleep Medicine, 3/e

Final TOC

SECTION I: HIGHLIGHTS OF SLEEP MEDICINE

Chapter 1: Sleep Medicine and the Boards

 Chapter 2: Introduction to Normal Sleep, Sleep Deprivation and the Work Place

Chapter 3: Introduction to Evaluation Tools Used in Sleep Medicine

Chapter 4: An Overview of Polysomnography

Chapter 5: Sleep Stage Scoring

Chapter 6: Physiological Changes in Sleep

Chapter 7: Overview of Sleep Neurobiology

Chapter 8: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders: Clinical Features and Evaluation

Chapter 9: Treatment of Sleep Disordered Breathing

Chapter 10: Cardiovascular Pathophysiology of Sleep Apnea

Chapter 11: Cardiac Monitoring and Scoring in Polysomnography

Chapter 12: Narcolepsy and Hypersomnias of Central Origin: Diagnosis, Evaluation, and Treatment

Chapter 13: Insomnia Differential Pearls and Psychiatric Comorbidities

Chapter 14: Diagnosis and Treatment of Parasomnias
Chapter 15: Sleep-Related Movement Disorders

Chapter 16: An Overview of EEG and Epilepsy

Chapter 17: Disorders of Sleep-Wake Timing

Chapter 18: Effects of Drugs on Sleep

Chapter 19: Pearls of Pediatric Sleep

SECTION II: PRACTICE EXAMS FOR THE ADVENTUROUS

Chapter 20: Tools in Clinical Sleep Medicine

Chapter 21: Normal Sleep

Chapter 22: Mechanisms of Sleep Neuroscience

Chapter 23: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

Chapter 24: Cardiology in Sleep Medicine

Chapter 25: Sleep Disorders in Neurology Practice
Chapter: 26: Disorders of Central Nervous System Hypersomnia

Chapter: 27: Parasomnias in Sleep Medicine

Chapter 28: Motor Disorders of Sleep

Chapter 29: Sleep-Wake Timing Disorders

Chapter 30: Insomnia: Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Management

Chapter 31: Seizures
Chapter 32: Artifacts

Chapter 33: Pediatric Sleep Medicine

Chapter 34: Pharmacology Mechanisms

Chapter 35: Clinical Case Studies I

Chapter 36: Clinical Case Studies II: Sleep-breathing Disorders

Chapter 37: Clinical Case Studies III: Disorders of Central Nervous System Hypersomnias

Chapter 38: Clinical Case Studies IV

Chapter 39: Clinical Case Studies V

Chapter 40: Clinical Case Studies VI: Pearls of Interesting Cases

Chapter 41: Knowing Practice Parameters

Chapter 42: The Use of Statistics in Sleep Medicine - Exam Questions

SECTION III: VALUABLE RESOURCES

Appendix: Statistics in Sleep Medicine

 

Details

No. of pages:
792
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455723317

About the Author

Alon Avidan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair, Director, UCLA Sleep Disorders Center; UCLA Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Teri Barkoukis

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Sleep Medicine Fellowship Professor of Medicine Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, and Allergy Department of Internal Medicine University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.