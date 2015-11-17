Review of Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Review of Plastic Surgery, by Dr. Donald W. Buck II, provides essential information on more than 40 topics found on in-service, board, and MOC exams, as well as the challenges you face in everyday practice. Using a streamlined, highly illustrated format, it efficiently covers all of the material you need to know – from basic science to clinical knowledge in plastic surgery, including subspecialty topics. The high-yield format means that you’ll spend more time mastering important information and less time searching for it.
Key Features
- Zero in on more than 40 essential topics found on in-service, board, and certifying exams in plastic surgery.
- Test your mastery of the material with self-assessment sections that mimic questions encountered on board exams.
- Clearly visualize key content thanks to superb, full-color illustrations throughout.
- Find and retain important information that’s presented in a concise, high-yield manner – through bulleted text, detailed illustrations, and easy-to-digest lists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323378314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323354912
About the Author
Donald Buck II
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA