Review of Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition

Review of Plastic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Donald Buck II






Description

Review of Plastic Surgery, by Dr. Donald W. Buck II, provides essential information on more than 40 topics found on in-service, board, and MOC exams, as well as the challenges you face in everyday practice. Using a streamlined, highly illustrated format, it efficiently covers all of the material you need to know – from basic science to clinical knowledge in plastic surgery, including subspecialty topics. The high-yield format means that you’ll spend more time mastering important information and less time searching for it.

Key Features

  • Zero in on more than 40 essential topics found on in-service, board, and certifying exams in plastic surgery.

  • Test your mastery of the material with self-assessment sections that mimic questions encountered on board exams.

  • Clearly visualize key content thanks to superb, full-color illustrations throughout.

  • Find and retain important information that’s presented in a concise, high-yield manner – through bulleted text, detailed illustrations, and easy-to-digest lists.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323378314
eBook ISBN:
9780323399906
Paperback ISBN:
9780323354912

About the Author

Donald Buck II

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA

