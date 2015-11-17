Review of Plastic Surgery, by Dr. Donald W. Buck II, provides essential information on more than 40 topics found on in-service, board, and MOC exams, as well as the challenges you face in everyday practice. Using a streamlined, highly illustrated format, it efficiently covers all of the material you need to know – from basic science to clinical knowledge in plastic surgery, including subspecialty topics. The high-yield format means that you’ll spend more time mastering important information and less time searching for it.