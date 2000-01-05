Review of Perioperative Nursing
1st Edition
Description
This superb review tool addresses the multiple facets of perioperative nursing, from creating and maintaining a sterile field to caring for the patient following the procedure. Each chapter begins with a brief introduction followed by a series of test questions concerning the chapter topic. Answers and rationales for the questions appear at the end of the chapter. An ideal resource for CNOR exam preparation!
Table of Contents
Preparation of the Patient for the Procedure: Legal and Ethical Considerations · Preparation of the Patient for the Procedures: Physical, Physiological, and Emotional Considerations · Transferring the Patient · Assisting the Anesthesia Provider · Establishing and Maintaining a Sterile Field · Performing Sponge, Sharp, and Instrument Counts · Providing Instruments, Equipment, and Supplies · Administering Drugs and Solutions · Physiologically Monitoring the Patient · Monitoring and Controlling the Environment · Positioning the Patient · Handling Cultures and Specimins · Handling Tissues with Instruments · Providing Hemostasis · Facilitating Care after the Operative or Invasive Procedure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2000
- Published:
- 5th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721634135
About the Author
Bettyann Hutchisson
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Clinician, Perioperative Education, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX
Mark Phippen
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Educator, Valleylab, Inc., Boulder, CO
Maryann Wells
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Manager, Perioperative Nursing, The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA