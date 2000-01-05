Review of Perioperative Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721634135

Review of Perioperative Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Bettyann Hutchisson Mark Phippen Maryann Wells
Paperback ISBN: 9780721634135
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2000
Page Count: 600
Description

This superb review tool addresses the multiple facets of perioperative nursing, from creating and maintaining a sterile field to caring for the patient following the procedure. Each chapter begins with a brief introduction followed by a series of test questions concerning the chapter topic. Answers and rationales for the questions appear at the end of the chapter. An ideal resource for CNOR exam preparation!

Table of Contents

Preparation of the Patient for the Procedure: Legal and Ethical Considerations · Preparation of the Patient for the Procedures: Physical, Physiological, and Emotional Considerations · Transferring the Patient · Assisting the Anesthesia Provider · Establishing and Maintaining a Sterile Field · Performing Sponge, Sharp, and Instrument Counts · Providing Instruments, Equipment, and Supplies · Administering Drugs and Solutions · Physiologically Monitoring the Patient · Monitoring and Controlling the Environment · Positioning the Patient · Handling Cultures and Specimins · Handling Tissues with Instruments · Providing Hemostasis · Facilitating Care after the Operative or Invasive Procedure

No. of pages: 600
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780721634135

About the Author

Bettyann Hutchisson

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Clinician, Perioperative Education, The Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX

Mark Phippen

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Educator, Valleylab, Inc., Boulder, CO

Maryann Wells

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Manager, Perioperative Nursing, The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

