Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel
9th Edition
Get a practical introduction to dialysis and an excellent review for the certification exam! Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel, 9th Edition uses a concise Q&A format to cover the principles, diseases, and problems of dialysis treatment for kidney failure. Comprehensive without being overwhelming, this book assumes no prior knowledge of dialysis procedures. Two new chapters and five updated chapters keep you current with the latest in dialysis treatment and equipment. Dialysis expert Judy Kallenbach provides clear, easy-to-read guidelines that will apply to every member of the dialysis team, from technicians and nurses to social workers and kidney patients.
- Comprehensive coverage provides the complete knowledge needed to care for dialysis patients and to prepare for the certification exam, with topics including a review of body fluids and electrolytes, infection control, transplantation, and the important psychosocial aspects of dialysis treatment.
- Easy-to-understand style introduces new terms and concepts without assuming prior knowledge of dialysis.
- Question-and-answer format makes learning easier and information easier to find.
- Coverage of the entire lifespan helps in caring for patients of different ages, including separate chapters on pediatric hemodialysis and end-stage renal disease in the elderly.
- Coverage of home dialysis therapies prepares technicians for the use of home dialysis treatment as a possible cost-cutting measure.
- More than 70 illustrations depict all aspects of dialysis treatment and care.
- A multidisciplinary approach includes a chapter on the different roles in the hemodialysis team, describing how dialysis care is coordinated and what patients go through during their treatment.
- Useful appendices offer quick reference to the sodium and potassium content of various foods, the calculation of body mass index, nephrology organizations and resources, a glossary, and more.
1. The Hemodialysis Team
2. History of Dialysis
3. Basic Chemistry of Body Fluids and Electrolytes
4. Renal Physiology and the Pathology of Renal Failure
5. Clinical Manifestations of Chronic Kidney Disease
6. Dialyzers, Dialysate, and Delivery Systems
7. Principles of Hemodialysis
8. Water Treatment
9. Dialyzer Preparation and Reprocessing
10. Infection Control
11. Anticoagulation and Heparin Administration
12. Access to the Bloodstream
13. Patient and Machine Monitoring and Assessment
14. Nutrition Management
15. Laboratory Data: Analysis and Interpretation
16. Diabetes and Hemodialysis
17. Medication Problems and Dialysis
18. Acute Kidney Injury and Dialysis
19. Peritoneal Dialysis and Home Dialysis Therapies
20. Transplantation
21. Pediatric Hemodialysis
22. Chronic Kidney Disease and the Elderly
23. Psychosocial Aspects of Dialysis Therapy
24. Patient Education NEW!
25. Management of Quality in Dialysis Care
26. Preceptor Basics NEW!
27. Basic Math Calculations
28. Test Taking Guidelines
Appendixes
A: Nephrology Organizations and Resources
B: Sodium and Potassium Content of Selected Foods
C: High Phosphorus Food to Limit or Avoid NEW!
D: Calculation of Body Mass Index
E: ISMP’s List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations
F: Dialysis Lab Tests At a Glance NEW!
Bibliography
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 30th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323310192
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323310239
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323299947
Judith Kallenbach
Area Director of Inservice/Program Administrator, Fresenius Medical Care, Akron, OH