Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel

1. The Hemodialysis Team

2. History of Dialysis

3. Basic Chemistry of Body Fluids and Electrolytes

4. Renal Physiology and the Pathology of Renal Failure

5. Clinical Manifestations of Chronic Kidney Disease

6. Dialyzers, Dialysate, and Delivery Systems

7. Principles of Hemodialysis

8. Water Treatment

9. Dialyzer Preparation and Reprocessing

10. Infection Control

11. Anticoagulation and Heparin Administration

12. Access to the Bloodstream

13. Patient and Machine Monitoring and Assessment

14. Nutrition Management

15. Laboratory Data: Analysis and Interpretation

16. Diabetes and Hemodialysis

17. Medication Problems and Dialysis

18. Acute Kidney Injury and Dialysis

19. Peritoneal Dialysis and Home Dialysis Therapies

20. Transplantation

21. Pediatric Hemodialysis

22. Chronic Kidney Disease and the Elderly

23. Psychosocial Aspects of Dialysis Therapy

24. Patient Education NEW!

25. Management of Quality in Dialysis Care

26. Preceptor Basics NEW!

27. Basic Math Calculations

28. Test Taking Guidelines

Appendixes

A: Nephrology Organizations and Resources

B: Sodium and Potassium Content of Selected Foods

C: High Phosphorus Food to Limit or Avoid NEW!

D: Calculation of Body Mass Index

E: ISMP’s List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations

F: Dialysis Lab Tests At a Glance NEW!

Bibliography

Glossary