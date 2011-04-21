Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel
8th Edition
Description
Keeping you current with the latest in dialysis treatment and equipment, Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel, 8th Edition provides a practical introduction to dialysis and an excellent review for the certification exam. It assumes no prior knowledge of patient care, nursing procedures, or dialysis principles, using a question-and-answer format to discuss the basic principles, basic diseases, and basic problems found in the treatment of kidney patients by dialysis. Dialysis expert Judy Kallenbach writes in a clear, easy-to-read style, explaining topics such as the chemistry of body fluid and electrolytes, renal failure, nutrition, infection control, and the important psychosocial aspects of dialysis treatment.
Key Features
- Easy-to-understand language introduces new terms and concepts, not assuming prior knowledge of dialysis.
- A question-and-answer format makes information easy to find and easy to read.
- Comprehensive coverage provides the knowledge needed to care for dialysis patients and to prepare for the certification exam, with topics including a review of fluid and electrolytes, transplantation, infection control, and the important psychosocial aspects of dialysis treatment.
- More than 60 illustrations depict all aspects of dialysis treatment and care.
- A multidisciplinary approach includes a chapter on the different roles in the hemodialysis team, describing how dialysis care is coordinated and what patients go through during their treatment.
- Coverage of the entire lifespan helps in caring for patients of different ages, including separate chapters on pediatric hemodialysis and end-stage renal disease in the elderly.
- A discussion of home dialysis therapies prepares you for a time when cost cutting may lead to a wider use of home dialysis treatment.
- Useful appendices offer quick reference to organizations and resources, pound-to-kilogram conversions, a glossary, and more.
Table of Contents
1. The Dialysis Team
2. History of Dialysis NEW!
3. Clinical Manifestations of Renal Failure
4. Renal Physiology and the Pathophysiology of Renal Failure
5. Basic Chemistry of Body Fluids and Electrolytes
6. Principles of Hemodialysis
7. Water Treatment
8. Dialyzers, Dialysate, and Delivery Systems
9. Dialyzer Preparation and Reprocessing
10. Psychosocial Aspects of Dialysis Therapy
11. Nutritional Management
12. Diabetes and Hemodialysis
13. Laboratory Data -- Analysis and Interpretation
14. Medications and Dialysis
15. Anticoagulation and Heparin Administration
16. Access to the Bloodstream
17. Infection Control and Universal Precautions
18. The Hemodialysis Treatment
19. Acute Renal Failure and Home Dialysis Therapies
20 Transplantation
21. Peritoneal Dialysis and Other Dialysis Therapies
22. Pediatric Hemodialysis
23. Chronic Kidney Disease in the Elderly
24. Management of Quality in Dialysis Care
25. Math Calculations NEW!
26. Test Taking Guidelines NEW!
References and Recommended Readings
Nephrology Organizations and Resources
Appendixes
A. SI Units Conversion Factors for Clinical Chemistry Values Used in Hemodialysis
B. Conversion Table: Pounds to Kilograms of Body Weight
C. Sodium and Potassium Content of Selected Foods
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 21st April 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171069
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086127
About the Author
Judith Kallenbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Area Director of Inservice/Program Administrator, Fresenius Medical Care, Akron, OH
