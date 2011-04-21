Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323077026, 9780323171069

Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel

8th Edition

Authors: Judith Kallenbach Judith Kallenbach
eBook ISBN: 9780323171069
eBook ISBN: 9780323086127
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st April 2011
Page Count: 432
Keeping you current with the latest in dialysis treatment and equipment, Review of Hemodialysis for Nurses and Dialysis Personnel, 8th Edition provides a practical introduction to dialysis and an excellent review for the certification exam. It assumes no prior knowledge of patient care, nursing procedures, or dialysis principles, using a question-and-answer format to discuss the basic principles, basic diseases, and basic problems found in the treatment of kidney patients by dialysis. Dialysis expert Judy Kallenbach writes in a clear, easy-to-read style, explaining topics such as the chemistry of body fluid and electrolytes, renal failure, nutrition, infection control, and the important psychosocial aspects of dialysis treatment.

  • Easy-to-understand language introduces new terms and concepts, not assuming prior knowledge of dialysis.
  • A question-and-answer format makes information easy to find and easy to read.
  • Comprehensive coverage provides the knowledge needed to care for dialysis patients and to prepare for the certification exam, with topics including a review of fluid and electrolytes, transplantation, infection control, and the important psychosocial aspects of dialysis treatment.
  • More than 60 illustrations depict all aspects of dialysis treatment and care.
  • A multidisciplinary approach includes a chapter on the different roles in the hemodialysis team, describing how dialysis care is coordinated and what patients go through during their treatment.
  • Coverage of the entire lifespan helps in caring for patients of different ages, including separate chapters on pediatric hemodialysis and end-stage renal disease in the elderly.
  • A discussion of home dialysis therapies prepares you for a time when cost cutting may lead to a wider use of home dialysis treatment.
  • Useful appendices offer quick reference to organizations and resources, pound-to-kilogram conversions, a glossary, and more.

1. The Dialysis Team

2. History of Dialysis  NEW!

3. Clinical Manifestations of Renal Failure

4. Renal Physiology and the Pathophysiology of Renal Failure

5. Basic Chemistry of Body Fluids and Electrolytes

6. Principles of Hemodialysis

7. Water Treatment

8. Dialyzers, Dialysate, and Delivery Systems

9. Dialyzer Preparation and Reprocessing

10. Psychosocial Aspects of Dialysis Therapy

11. Nutritional Management

12. Diabetes and Hemodialysis

13. Laboratory Data -- Analysis and Interpretation

14. Medications and Dialysis

15. Anticoagulation and Heparin Administration

16. Access to the Bloodstream

17. Infection Control and Universal Precautions

18. The Hemodialysis Treatment

19. Acute Renal Failure and Home Dialysis Therapies

20 Transplantation

21. Peritoneal Dialysis and Other Dialysis Therapies

22. Pediatric Hemodialysis

23. Chronic Kidney Disease in the Elderly

24. Management of Quality in Dialysis Care

25. Math Calculations  NEW!

26. Test Taking Guidelines  NEW!

References and Recommended Readings

Nephrology Organizations and Resources

Appendixes

A. SI Units Conversion Factors for Clinical Chemistry Values Used in Hemodialysis

B. Conversion Table: Pounds to Kilograms of Body Weight

C. Sodium and Potassium Content of Selected Foods

Glossary

Index

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323171069
eBook ISBN:
9780323086127

Judith Kallenbach

Area Director of Inservice/Program Administrator, Fresenius Medical Care, Akron, OH

