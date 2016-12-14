Review of Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323296724, 9780323296731

Review of Dermatology

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Alikhan Thomas Hocker
eBook ISBN: 9780323296731
eBook ISBN: 9780323296748
Paperback ISBN: 9780323296724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th December 2016
Page Count: 518
Description

Comprehensive in scope, easy to use, and aligned to the texts you trust, Review of Dermatology, edited by Drs. Ali Alikhan and Thomas L.H. Hocker, is a highly effective study tool for your upcoming board or maintenance exam. Using a concise, bullet-point format and mnemonic devices throughout, this unique guide ensures rapid and efficient recall of the information you need to know for exam success!

Key Features

  • Covers all sub-specialty areas, including general dermatology, dermatopathology, pediatrics, pharmacology, basic science, and dermatologic surgery.

  • Maximizes retention and recall by using an outline approach, bullet points, and mnemonic devices that clearly identify key information.

  • Illustrates and simplifies complex concepts with more than 400 high-quality clinical images, tables, illustrations, and histopathology slides.

  • Keeps you up-to-date with the latest hot-topic developments including new biologic agents used in the treatment of various diseases such as psoriasis, eczema and melanoma.

  • Reviews topics you won’t find in any other dermatology study guide, such as genetic alterations and molecular laboratory studies in melanocytic lesions, soft tissue tumors, and other neoplasms.

  • Helps you recognize the often-elusive associations between skin diseases and disorders of other organ systems.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

  1. Basic Science
  2. Dermatopharmacology
  3. General Dermatology
  4. Pediatric Dermatology
  5. Infectious Diseases
  6. Neoplastic Dermatology
  7. Dermatopathology
  8. Dermatologic surgery
  9. Cosmetic Dermatology
  10. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease and Metastases
  11. Epidemiology, Statistics, Study Design, and Public Health Principles

About the Author

Ali Alikhan

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Residency Co-Program Director, Director of Clinical Trials, Department of Dermatology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Thomas Hocker

Affiliations and Expertise

Mohs and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dermatopathologist, and General Dermatologist, Advanced Dermatologic Surgery P.A., Overland Park, KS; Chair, Multidisciplinary Melanoma and Advanced Skin Cancer Clinic, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at Menorah Medical Center; Dermatopathology Lecturer and Adjunct Faculty, University of Kansas

