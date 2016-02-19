Reverse Osmosis Treatment of Drinking Water
1st Edition
Reverse Osmosis Treatment of Drinking Water discusses the use of reverse osmosis in the treatment of drinking water, as well as the applications of reverse osmosis on industrial and municipal wastewater.
The book covers topics such as the general principles of reverse osmosis; the removal of inorganic wastes, organic wastes, and microorganisms by reverse osmosis; the membranes of the reverse osmosis system, and its cleaning and maintenance. The book also includes topics such as the pretreatment for reverse osmosis installations; the approval criteria of regulatory agencies for reverse osmosis installations; and future possible developments in the use of reverse osmosis treatment.
The text is recommended for those in water treatments who would like to know more about the processes involved in reverse osmosis treatment.
1 Introduction
2 Removal of Inorganics by Reverse Osmosis
3 Reverse Osmosis and the NIPDWR
4 Removal of Organics by Reverse Osmosis
5 Removal of Microorganisms by Reverse Osmosis
6 Membranes
7 Module Configurations
8 Membrane Cleaning and Maintenance
9 Pretreatment
10 Survey of Reverse Osmosis Installations
11 Regulatory Agency Approval and Design Criteria
12 Capital, Operation, and Maintenance Costs
13 Future of Reverse Osmosis in the Treatment of Drinking Water
- 280
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- 1st December 1985
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483102689