Reverse Engineering Code with IDA Pro

Reverse Engineer REAL Hostile Code

To follow along with this chapter, you must download a file called !DANGER!INFECTEDMALWARE!DANGER!... ‘nuff said.

Portable Executable (PE) and Executable and Linking Formats (ELF)

Understand the physical layout of PE and ELF files, and analyze the components that are essential to reverse engineering.

Break Hostile Code Armor and Write your own Exploits

Understand execution flow, trace functions, recover hard coded passwords, find vulnerable functions, backtrace execution, and craft a buffer overflow.

Master Debugging

Debug in IDA Pro, use a debugger while reverse engineering, perform heap and stack access modification, and use other debuggers.

Stop Anti-Reversing

Anti-reversing, like reverse engineering or coding in assembly, is an art form. The trick of course is to try to stop the person reversing the application. Find out how!

Track a Protocol through a Binary and Recover its Message Structure

Trace execution flow from a read event, determine the structure of a protocol, determine if the protocol has any undocumented messages, and use IDA Pro to determine the functions that process a particular message.

*Develop IDA Scripts and Plug-ins

Learn the basics of IDA scripting and syntax, and write IDC scripts and plug-ins to automate even the most complex tasks.