Retroviruses and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Retroviruses and Disease presents a relevant summary of the state of knowledge in both human nonhuman retroviruses. It highlights significant concepts regarding their commonalities and differences in terms of retroviral systems. A section of this book covers the pathogenic human retroviruses and focuses on two. These are HLTV-1 (the first human retrovirus that was isolated) and HIV (the cause of a potent immunological disorder). The life cycle of replication-competent retroviruses, including the murine leukemia viruses and its functions, is discussed in Chapters 1 and 2. The focus of the third chapter is the transformation of Rous sarcoma virus. Meanwhile, Chapter 4 discusses the multiple stages in avian leukosis virus-induced B cell lymphoma. Oncogenes, the molecular basis of human cancer, are also covered in this book. Another virus also discussed in this book is the human T cell leukemia virus. The book is a good reference for students, teachers, specialists, scientists, and researchers in microbiology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Genetics of Replication of Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus
I. Introduction
II. The Life Cycle and Genomic Organization of the Murine Leukemia Viruses
III. Construction and Analysis of Mutants of Moloney MuLV: Assignment of Function to Retroviral Gene Products
IV. Summary
References
2. Functions of Murine Leukemia Virus Envelope Gene Products in Leukemogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Biosynthesis of MuLV env Gene Products
III. Cell-Surface Receptors for MuLV env Proteins
IV. Functional Activities of MuLV env Proteins
V. Leukemogenicities of Recombinant env Genes
VI. Structure and Function of the Friend Spleen Focus-Forming Virus (SFFV)
VII. Possible Mechanistic Roles of MuLV env Proteins in Leukemogenesis
VIII. Conclusions
References
3. Transformation by Rous Sarcoma Virus
I. Introduction
II. Activation of Transforming Potential of the Cellular src Proto-oncogene
III. Cell Transformation by p60v-src
References
4. Multiple Stages in Avian Leukosis Virus-Induced B Cell Lymphoma
I. Introduction
II. Tumor Progression in ALV-Induced B Cell Lymphoma
III. Transcriptional Activation of the c-myc Proto-oncogene
IV. Alterations in the c-myc Gene Product?
V. Defectiveness of the Provirus
VI. Activation of Additional Proto-oncogenes
VII. Summary
References
5. From Retroviral to Human Oncogenes: The Molecular Basis of Human Cancer
I. Introduction
II. ras Oncogenes
III. myc Oncogenes
IV. Oncogene Activation in B and T Cell Tumors
V. The abl Oncogene and the Philadelphia Chromosome
VI. Growth Factor Receptors and Human Oncogenes
VII. New Human Oncogenes
VIII. Recessive Oncogenes
IX. Future Perspectives
References
6. Retroviral Gene Transfer: Application to Human Therapy
I. Principles of Retroviral Gene Transfer
II. Somatic Gene Therapy—the Human ADA Deficiency Model System
III. Use of Antisense RNA Inhibition to Protect Cells from HTLV-I-Mediated Oncogenic Transformation
IV. Summary
References
7. Models for Mechanisms of Transformation by the Human T Cell Leukemia Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Hypotheses for Mechanisms of HTLV
Transformation
References
8. Disorders of IL-2 Receptor Expression in HTLV-I-Associated Adult T Cell Leukemia
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Characterization of the Multichain IL-2 Receptor
III. Molecular Cloning of cDNAs for the Human 55-kDa Tac IL-2 Receptor Peptide
IV. Distribution of IL-2 Receptors
V. Lymphocyte Functions That Are Regulated by the Interaction of IL-2 with Its Receptor
VI. Disorders of IL-2 Expression in Adult T Cell Leukemia
VII. The IL-2 Receptor as a Target for Therapy in Patients with ATL, Patients with Autoimmune Disorders, and Individuals Receiving Organ Allografts
VIII. Summary
References
9. The Characteristics of an HIV "A" (sor) Gene Mutant
Text
References
10. Molecular Aspects of HIV: Mechanisms of Gene Regulation and Immune Evasion
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Structure of HIV
III. Function of the tat and trs Genes
IV. Mapping of Functional Domains of tat
V. Regulation of HIV Expression and Pathogenesis
VI. The HIV Envelope, Infectivity, and Virus Neutralization
References
11. Replication and Pathogenesis of HIV-1 Retrovirus Relevant to Drug Design
I. Controlled Infection
II. Selective Cytotoxicity
III. Evasion of the Immune Response
IV. Summary
References
Index
