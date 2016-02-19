Retroviruses and Disease presents a relevant summary of the state of knowledge in both human nonhuman retroviruses. It highlights significant concepts regarding their commonalities and differences in terms of retroviral systems. A section of this book covers the pathogenic human retroviruses and focuses on two. These are HLTV-1 (the first human retrovirus that was isolated) and HIV (the cause of a potent immunological disorder). The life cycle of replication-competent retroviruses, including the murine leukemia viruses and its functions, is discussed in Chapters 1 and 2. The focus of the third chapter is the transformation of Rous sarcoma virus. Meanwhile, Chapter 4 discusses the multiple stages in avian leukosis virus-induced B cell lymphoma. Oncogenes, the molecular basis of human cancer, are also covered in this book. Another virus also discussed in this book is the human T cell leukemia virus. The book is a good reference for students, teachers, specialists, scientists, and researchers in microbiology.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Genetics of Replication of Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus

I. Introduction

II. The Life Cycle and Genomic Organization of the Murine Leukemia Viruses

III. Construction and Analysis of Mutants of Moloney MuLV: Assignment of Function to Retroviral Gene Products

IV. Summary

References

2. Functions of Murine Leukemia Virus Envelope Gene Products in Leukemogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Biosynthesis of MuLV env Gene Products

III. Cell-Surface Receptors for MuLV env Proteins

IV. Functional Activities of MuLV env Proteins

V. Leukemogenicities of Recombinant env Genes

VI. Structure and Function of the Friend Spleen Focus-Forming Virus (SFFV)

VII. Possible Mechanistic Roles of MuLV env Proteins in Leukemogenesis

VIII. Conclusions

References

3. Transformation by Rous Sarcoma Virus

I. Introduction

II. Activation of Transforming Potential of the Cellular src Proto-oncogene

III. Cell Transformation by p60v-src

References

4. Multiple Stages in Avian Leukosis Virus-Induced B Cell Lymphoma

I. Introduction

II. Tumor Progression in ALV-Induced B Cell Lymphoma

III. Transcriptional Activation of the c-myc Proto-oncogene

IV. Alterations in the c-myc Gene Product?

V. Defectiveness of the Provirus

VI. Activation of Additional Proto-oncogenes

VII. Summary

References

5. From Retroviral to Human Oncogenes: The Molecular Basis of Human Cancer

I. Introduction

II. ras Oncogenes

III. myc Oncogenes

IV. Oncogene Activation in B and T Cell Tumors

V. The abl Oncogene and the Philadelphia Chromosome

VI. Growth Factor Receptors and Human Oncogenes

VII. New Human Oncogenes

VIII. Recessive Oncogenes

IX. Future Perspectives

References

6. Retroviral Gene Transfer: Application to Human Therapy

I. Principles of Retroviral Gene Transfer

II. Somatic Gene Therapy—the Human ADA Deficiency Model System

III. Use of Antisense RNA Inhibition to Protect Cells from HTLV-I-Mediated Oncogenic Transformation

IV. Summary

References

7. Models for Mechanisms of Transformation by the Human T Cell Leukemia Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Hypotheses for Mechanisms of HTLV

Transformation

References

8. Disorders of IL-2 Receptor Expression in HTLV-I-Associated Adult T Cell Leukemia

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Characterization of the Multichain IL-2 Receptor

III. Molecular Cloning of cDNAs for the Human 55-kDa Tac IL-2 Receptor Peptide

IV. Distribution of IL-2 Receptors

V. Lymphocyte Functions That Are Regulated by the Interaction of IL-2 with Its Receptor

VI. Disorders of IL-2 Expression in Adult T Cell Leukemia

VII. The IL-2 Receptor as a Target for Therapy in Patients with ATL, Patients with Autoimmune Disorders, and Individuals Receiving Organ Allografts

VIII. Summary

References

9. The Characteristics of an HIV "A" (sor) Gene Mutant

Text

References

10. Molecular Aspects of HIV: Mechanisms of Gene Regulation and Immune Evasion

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Structure of HIV

III. Function of the tat and trs Genes

IV. Mapping of Functional Domains of tat

V. Regulation of HIV Expression and Pathogenesis

VI. The HIV Envelope, Infectivity, and Virus Neutralization

References

11. Replication and Pathogenesis of HIV-1 Retrovirus Relevant to Drug Design

I. Controlled Infection

II. Selective Cytotoxicity

III. Evasion of the Immune Response

IV. Summary

References

Index

