Retrovirus-Cell Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Retrovirus-Cell Interactions provides an up-to-date review of the interactions between retroviruses and the cells they infect, offering a comprehensive understanding of how retroviruses hijack cellular factors to facilitate virus replication. Drugs targeting viral enzymes have been developed to treat HIV; the next challenge is to inhibit virus-cell interactions as next generation treatment strategies. Organized according to the retrovirus' replication cycle, this book does not focus exclusively on HIV, but rather includes important findings in other retroviral systems, including animal retroviruses, retrotransposons, and endogenous retroelements to allow broad comparisons on important commonalities and differences.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable starting point for people who want to develop a detailed understanding of retroviral replication
- Includes future-thinking strategies, such as next-generation treatment and anti-retroviral therapeutics
- Features important commonalities and differences among retroviral systems
Readership
Clinicians, researchers and academics in Virology, Microbiology/Immunology, and Molecular Biology
Table of Contents
1. Retrovirus Receptor Interactions and Entry
Lorraine M. Albritton
2. Cellular Factors That Regulate Retrovirus Uncoating and Reverse Transcription
Stephen P. Goff
3. Nucleoporins in Retroviral Replication: What’s Nup Got to Do with It?
Anne Monette and Andrew J. Mouland
4. Virus–Host Interactions in Retrovirus Integration
Alan N. Engelman and Goedele N. Maertens
5. Transcriptional Control and Latency of Retroviruses
Bryan C. Nikolai and Andrew P. Rice
6. Teetering on the Edge: The Critical Role of RNA Processing Control During HIV-1 Replication
Ahalya Balachandran, Liang Ming and Alan Cochrane
7. Nuclear RNA Helicases Support Early and Late Events in Retroviral Replication
Gatikrushna Singh, Xiao Heng and Kathleen Boris-Lawrie
8. Role of Host Factors in the Subcellular Trafficking of Gag Proteins and Genomic RNA Leading to Virion Assembly
Eunice C. Chen and Leslie Parent
9. Tumor Suppressor Gene 101: A Virus’ Multifunctional Conduit to the ESCRT Trafficking Machinery
Carol A. Carter
10. The Role of Lipids in Retroviral Replication
Abdul A. Waheed and Eric O. Freed
11. Cellular Immune Responses to Retroviruses
Susan R. Ross
12. Noncoding RNAs in Retrovirus Replication
Alice A. Duchon and Karin Musier-Forsyth
13. Cellular Control of Endogenous Retroviruses and Retroelements
Suzanne Sandmeyer
14. Strategies to Discover Novel Cellular Factors Involved in Retrovirus Replication
Rebecca J. Kaddis Maldonado, Eunice C. Chen and Leslie Parent
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111932
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128111857
About the Editor
Leslie Parent
Physician, Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the MD/PhD Program, Co-Leader of the Penn State CTSI Pilot and Collaborative Translational and Clinical Studies
Penn State College of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Dean for Research & Graduate Studies Associate Vice President for Health Sciences Research Co-Director, Medical Scientist Training Program Professor of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology, Division of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Penn State College of Medicine Hershey, PA