Retroviral Proteases, Volume 241
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Bacterial Expression and Enzymatic Assays:
J. Stebbins and C. Debouck, Expression Systems for Retroviral Proteases.
C.J. Rizzo and B.D. Korant, Genetic Approaches Designed to Minimize Cytotoxicity of Retroviral Protease.
E. Chen, Host Strain Selection for Bacterial Expression of Toxic Proteins.
C.U.T. Hellen, Assay Methods for Retroviral Proteases.
A.H. Kaplan, M. Manchester, L. Everitt, and R. Swanstrom, Analysis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Protease Activity in Eukaryotic and Bacterial Cells.
G. A. Krafft and G.T. Wang, Synthetic Approaches to Continuous Assays of Retroviral Proteases.
Purification and Characterization:
K. von der Helm, S. Seelmeier, A. Kisselev, and H.Nitschko, Identification, Purification, and Cell Culture Assays of Retroviral Proteases.
P.L. Darke, Stability of Dimeric Retroviral Proteases.
T.D. Meek, E.J. Rodriguez, and T.S. Angeles, Use of Steady State Kinetic Methods to Elucidate the Kinetic and Chemical Mechanisms of Retroviral Proteases.
D. Ringe, X-Ray Structures of Retroviral Proteases and Their Inhibitor-Bound Complexes.
W.E. Harte, Jr., and D.L. Beveridge, Probing Structure--Function Relationships in Human Immunodeficiency Virus 1 Protease via Molecular Dynamics Simulation.
X.-L. Lin, Y.-Z. Lin, and J. Tang, Relationships of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Protease with Eukaryotic Aspartic Proteases.
Substrate Specificity and Inhibitor Design:
C. Carterand G. Zybarth, Processing of Retroviral Gag Polyproteins: An in Vitro Approach.
B.M. Dunn, A. Gustchina, A. Wlodawer, and J. Kay, Subsite Preferences of Retroviral Proteinases.
A.G. Tomasselli and R.L. Heinrikson, Specificity of Retroviral Proteases: An Analysis of Viral and Nonviral Protein Substrates.
F.R. Masiarz and B.A. Malcolm, Rapid Determination of Endoprotease Specificity Using Peptide Mixtures and Edman Degradation Analysis.
J.P. Vacca, Design of Tight-Binding Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Protease Inhibitors.
D.J. Kempf, Design of Symmetry-Based, Peptidomimetic Inhibitors of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Protease.
M.D. Miller, R.P. Sheridan, S.K. Kearsley, and D.J. Underwood, Advances in Automated Docking Applied to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Protease.
M.A. McCarrick and P. Kollman, Use of Molecular Dynamics and Free Energy Pertubation Calculations in Anti- Human Immunodeficiency Virus Drug Design.
J.C. Culberson, B.L. Bush, and V.V. Sardana, Qualitative Study of Drug Resistance in Retroviral Protease Using Structural Modeling and Site-Directed Mutagenesis. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Methods included in this volume apply to the expression and characterization of retroviral proteases and their inhibitor/substrate design.
Readership
Biochemists, virologists, medicinal chemists, molecular biologists, immunologists, graduate students in these disciplines, and drug company researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd September 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883540
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821425
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lawrence Kuo Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories, Merck & Co., West Point, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
Jules Shafer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., West Point, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA