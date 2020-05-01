Retinoid Signaling Pathways, Volume 637
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. The chemistry and biochemistry of Vitamin A and its natural derivative
Chris Redfern
2. Biosynthesis of retinoic acids
Joseph L. Napoli
3. Biodegration of retinoic acids mediated by retinoid binding proteins
Joseph L. Napoli
4. Retinoic acid homeostasis
Natalia Kedishvili
5. Cryo Electron Microscopy to study retinol update via the STRA6 receptor
Filippo Mancia
6. Immuno-detection of retinoic acid synthesis enzymes in the brain
Peter McCaffery
7. Classical pathway of gene regulation by retinoids
Ehmke Pohl
8. Protein-protein interactions in the regulation of retinoid acid receptors activity
William Bourguet
9. Ligand binding of RXR receptors
Angel R. de Lera
10. DNA recognition
Natacha Rochel
11. Non-canonical retinoid signalling
Li-Na Wei
12. Characterization of hepatic RXRalpha cells
Yu-Jui Yvonne Wan
13. Analysis of vitamin A and retinoids in biological matrices
Nina Isoherranen
14. In-vivo studies of retinoids
Mary-Ann Asson Batres
15. Studying the role of retinoids in development
Paul Trainor
16. Combining immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization for studying retinoic acid signaling in developing amphioxus
Michael Schubert
17. Design and synthesis of retinoids
David Chisholm
18. Testing novel rexinoids using human skin raft cultures
Natalia Kedishvili
19. Localisation of RAR active drugs
Peter McCaffery
20. Assays development of fluorescent retinoids
Andy Whiting
21. Future potential of retinoids in therapies
A Catharine Ross
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
- Includes the latest information on retinoid signaling pathways
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201442