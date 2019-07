Retinal Pharmacotherapy is the first comprehensive book devoted to pharmacologic agents and their rationale and mechanisms of action in selected retinal and uveitic diseases. Drs. Quan Dong Nguyen, Eduardo Buchele Rodrigues, Michel Eid Farah, and William F. Mieler lead an international team of expert contributors to present up-to-date knowledge of new drugs on the market, the science behind the drugs, evidence of how the drugs work, and the reasons why they are effective or not. This user-friendly, all-in-one reference provides you with easy access to practical information on the effective and appropriate use of pharmacologic agents in the management of retinal diseases.