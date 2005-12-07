Retinal Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323023467, 9780323076272

Retinal Imaging

1st Edition

Authors: David Huang Peter Kaiser Careen Lowder Elias Traboulsi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023467
eBook ISBN: 9780323076272
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th December 2005
Page Count: 640
Description

Internationally recognized experts in retina, glaucoma, and imaging techniques provide a complete review of posterior segment imaging. It is brief enough to read as a primer on ophthalmic imaging, yet comprehensive enough to refer to when you encounter an unusual clinical picture and want examples to examine. Disease-oriented and organized by pathophysiology and anatomy, this volume makes it easy to find a given diagnosis. Each chapter presents a variety of disease-specific images using the full arsenal of available imaging making it simple to recognize each disease state. The images are accompanied by succinct guidelines to help you make accurate clinical interpretations.

Key Features

  • Disease-oriented and organized by pathophysiology and anatomy for quick and easy reference.
  • Images are accompanied by succinct guidelines to help with clinical interpretations
  • Covers 10 key retinal imaging technologies and 64 major posterior segment diseases.
  • Over 1800 illustrations illustrate the full array of imaging techniques.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: IMAGING MODALITIES: BASIC PRINCIPLES & INTERPRETATION

1. Fluorescein angiography

2. Indocyanine green angiography

3. Optical coherence tomography (OCT)

4. Optical coherence tomographic ophthalmoscopy

5. Ultrasound

6. Scanning laser tomography

7. Scanning laser polarimetry

8. Retinal thickness analyzer

9. Adaptive optics ophthalmoscopy

10. Imaging of Ocular Blood Flow

SECTION II: MACULAR DISEASES

11. Non-neovascular age-related macular degeneration

12. Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

13. Pathologic myopia

14. Central serous retinopathy

15. Macular holes

16. Epiretinal membranes

17. Macular dystrophies

18. Cystoid macular edema

19. Angiod streaks

20. Chrorioretinal folds

SECTION III: RETINAL VASCULAR DISEASES

21. Diabetic Retinopathy

22. Arterial obstructive disease

23. Venous obstructive disease

24. Parafoveal Telangiectasis

25. Coats' disease

26. Retinopathy of prematurity

27. Ocular ischemic syndrome

28. Hypertensive retinopathy

29. Radiation retinopathy

30. Retinal artery macroanuerysm

SECTION IV: INFLAMMATORY & INFECTIOUS DISEASES

31. Posterior Scleritis

32. Pars Planitis

33. Sarcoidosis

34. Uveal Effusion Syndrome

35. White Dot Syndromes

36. Sympathetic Ophthalmia

37. Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Disease

38. Syphilis

39. Tuberculosis

40. Ocular Histoplasmosis

41. Fungal Infections

42. Endophthalmitis

43. Acute Retinal Necrosis

44. Toxoplasmosis

45. Toxocariasis

46. Cysticercosis

47. Diffuse Unilateral Subacute Neuroretinitis

48. Cytomegalovirus Retinitis

SECTION V: OTHER RETINAL DISEASES

49. Ocular Phototoxicity

50. Metabolic and nutritional anomalies

51. Medications and Retinal Toxicity

52. Retinal injuries

53. Hereditary/congenital vitreoretinal disorders

54. Retinitis pigmentosa and allied disorders

SECTION VI: TUMORS

55. Retinoblastoma

56. Choroidal malignant melanoma

57. Choroidal nevus

58. Cavernous hemangioma of the retina

59. Retinal capillary hemangioma

60. Choroidal hemangioma

61. Tuberous sclerosis complex

62. Tumors and related lesions of the retinal pigment epithelium

63. Congenital hypertrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium and other pigmented lesions

64. Choroidal/retinal metastasis

65. Osteomas

66. Leukemia /lymphomas

SECTION VII: OPTIC NERVE DISORDERS

67. Optic pits

68. Optic nerve head drusen

69. Melanocytoma of the optic disc

70. Papilledema

71. Glaucoma

72. Other optic nerve malformations

About the Authors

David Huang

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Southern California, Doheny Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA, USA Manger Chair in Corneal Laser Surgery, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology & Biomedical Engineering

Peter Kaiser

Affiliations and Expertise

Chaney Family Endowed Chair for Ophthalmology Research Professor of Ophthalmology Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Cleveland, OH, USA

Careen Lowder

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Ophthalmology, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Elias Traboulsi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Head of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA Professor of Ophthalmology

