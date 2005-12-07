Retinal Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Internationally recognized experts in retina, glaucoma, and imaging techniques provide a complete review of posterior segment imaging. It is brief enough to read as a primer on ophthalmic imaging, yet comprehensive enough to refer to when you encounter an unusual clinical picture and want examples to examine. Disease-oriented and organized by pathophysiology and anatomy, this volume makes it easy to find a given diagnosis. Each chapter presents a variety of disease-specific images using the full arsenal of available imaging making it simple to recognize each disease state. The images are accompanied by succinct guidelines to help you make accurate clinical interpretations.
Key Features
- Disease-oriented and organized by pathophysiology and anatomy for quick and easy reference.
- Images are accompanied by succinct guidelines to help with clinical interpretations
- Covers 10 key retinal imaging technologies and 64 major posterior segment diseases.
- Over 1800 illustrations illustrate the full array of imaging techniques.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: IMAGING MODALITIES: BASIC PRINCIPLES & INTERPRETATION
1. Fluorescein angiography
2. Indocyanine green angiography
3. Optical coherence tomography (OCT)
4. Optical coherence tomographic ophthalmoscopy
5. Ultrasound
6. Scanning laser tomography
7. Scanning laser polarimetry
8. Retinal thickness analyzer
9. Adaptive optics ophthalmoscopy
10. Imaging of Ocular Blood Flow
SECTION II: MACULAR DISEASES
11. Non-neovascular age-related macular degeneration
12. Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration
13. Pathologic myopia
14. Central serous retinopathy
15. Macular holes
16. Epiretinal membranes
17. Macular dystrophies
18. Cystoid macular edema
19. Angiod streaks
20. Chrorioretinal folds
SECTION III: RETINAL VASCULAR DISEASES
21. Diabetic Retinopathy
22. Arterial obstructive disease
23. Venous obstructive disease
24. Parafoveal Telangiectasis
25. Coats' disease
26. Retinopathy of prematurity
27. Ocular ischemic syndrome
28. Hypertensive retinopathy
29. Radiation retinopathy
30. Retinal artery macroanuerysm
SECTION IV: INFLAMMATORY & INFECTIOUS DISEASES
31. Posterior Scleritis
32. Pars Planitis
33. Sarcoidosis
34. Uveal Effusion Syndrome
35. White Dot Syndromes
36. Sympathetic Ophthalmia
37. Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Disease
38. Syphilis
39. Tuberculosis
40. Ocular Histoplasmosis
41. Fungal Infections
42. Endophthalmitis
43. Acute Retinal Necrosis
44. Toxoplasmosis
45. Toxocariasis
46. Cysticercosis
47. Diffuse Unilateral Subacute Neuroretinitis
48. Cytomegalovirus Retinitis
SECTION V: OTHER RETINAL DISEASES
49. Ocular Phototoxicity
50. Metabolic and nutritional anomalies
51. Medications and Retinal Toxicity
52. Retinal injuries
53. Hereditary/congenital vitreoretinal disorders
54. Retinitis pigmentosa and allied disorders
SECTION VI: TUMORS
55. Retinoblastoma
56. Choroidal malignant melanoma
57. Choroidal nevus
58. Cavernous hemangioma of the retina
59. Retinal capillary hemangioma
60. Choroidal hemangioma
61. Tuberous sclerosis complex
62. Tumors and related lesions of the retinal pigment epithelium
63. Congenital hypertrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium and other pigmented lesions
64. Choroidal/retinal metastasis
65. Osteomas
66. Leukemia /lymphomas
SECTION VII: OPTIC NERVE DISORDERS
67. Optic pits
68. Optic nerve head drusen
69. Melanocytoma of the optic disc
70. Papilledema
71. Glaucoma
72. Other optic nerve malformations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 7th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023467
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076272
About the Authors
David Huang
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Southern California, Doheny Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA, USA Manger Chair in Corneal Laser Surgery, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology & Biomedical Engineering
Peter Kaiser
Affiliations and Expertise
Chaney Family Endowed Chair for Ophthalmology Research Professor of Ophthalmology Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Cleveland, OH, USA
Careen Lowder
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Ophthalmology, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Elias Traboulsi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Head of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH, USA Professor of Ophthalmology
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.