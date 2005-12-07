Retinal Imaging

Internationally recognized experts in retina, glaucoma, and imaging techniques provide a complete review of posterior segment imaging. It is brief enough to read as a primer on ophthalmic imaging, yet comprehensive enough to refer to when you encounter an unusual clinical picture and want examples to examine. Disease-oriented and organized by pathophysiology and anatomy, this volume makes it easy to find a given diagnosis. Each chapter presents a variety of disease-specific images using the full arsenal of available imaging making it simple to recognize each disease state. The images are accompanied by succinct guidelines to help you make accurate clinical interpretations.