Retina
5th Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition: Enhanced Online Features and Print, 3-Volume Set
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgical Specialties!
Unequalled in scope, depth, and clinical precision, Retina, 5th Edition keeps you at the forefront of today's new technologies, surgical approaches, and diagnostic and therapeutic options for retinal diseases and disorders. Comprehensively updated to reflect everything you need to know regarding retinal diagnosis, treatment, development, structure, function, and pathophysiology, this monumental ophthalmology reference work equips you with expert answers to virtually any question you may face in practice.
"The chapters demonstrate clarity, authority, and breadth which together with superb illustrations and videos result in an outstanding book."
Reviewed by: B.R.Masters, Independent Scholar on behalf of Graefe's Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology journal, Jan 2014
- Benefit from the extensive knowledge and experience of esteemed editor Dr. Stephen Ryan, five expert co-editors, and a truly global perspective from 358 other world authorities across Europe, Asia, Australasia the Americas.
- Examine and evaluate the newest diagnostic technologies and approaches that are changing the management of retinal disease, including future technologies which will soon become the standard.
- Put the very latest scientific and genetic discoveries, diagnostic imaging methods, drug therapies, treatment recommendations, and surgical techniques to work in your practice.
VOLUME 1
Part 1: Retinal Imaging and Diagnostics
Section 1: Optimal Imaging Technologies
1. Fluorescein Angiography: Basic Principles and Interpretation
2. Clinical Applications of Diagnostic Indocyanine Green Angiography
3. Optical Coherence Tomography
4. Autofluorescence Imaging
5. Advanced Imaging Technologies
6. Image Processing
Section 2: Retinal Diagnostics
7. Electrogenesis of the Electroretinogram
8. Clinical Electrophysiology
9. Diagnostic Ophthalmic Ultrasound
10. Color Vision and Night Vision
11. Visual Acuity and Contrast Sensitivity
12. Visual Fields in Retinal Disease
Part 2: Basic Science and Translation to Therapy
Section 1: Anatomy and Physiology
13. The Development of the Retina
14. Structure and Function of Rod and Cone Photoreceptors
15. Function and Anatomy of the Mammalian Retina
16. Cell Biology of the Retinal Pigment Epithelium
17. Cell Biology of the Müller Cell
18. Retinal and Choroidal Vasculature: Retinal Oxygenation
19. Mechanisms of Normal Retinal Adhesion
20. Structure, Function, and Pathology of Bruch's Membrane
21. Vitreous and Vitreoretinal Interface
Section 2: Basic Mechanisms of Injury in the Retina
22. Mechanisms of Oxidative Stress in Retinal Injury
23. Mechanisms of ER Stress in Retinal Disease
24. Cell Death, Apoptosis and Autophagy in Retinal Injury
25. Inflammatory Response and Mediators in Retinal Injury
26. Basic Mechanisms of Pathological Retinal and Choroidal Angiogenesis
27. Blood-Retinal Barrier, Immune Privilege, and Autoimmunity
28. Mechanism of Macular Edema and Therapeutic Approaches
29. Cellular Effects of Detachment and Reattachment on the Neural Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium
30. Pathogenesis of Serous Detachment of the Retina and Pigment Epithelium
Section 3: Genetics
31. Genetic Mechanisms of Retinal Disease
32. Mitochondrial Genetics of Retinal Disease
33. Epigenetic Mechanisms of Retinal Disease
Section 4: Translational Basic Science
34. Gene Therapy for Retinal Disease
35. Stem Cells and Cellular Therapy
36. Nanomedicine in Ophthalmology
37. Neuroprotection
38. Drug Delivery
39. Retinal Laser Therapy: Biophysical Basis and Applications
Section 1: Retinal Degenerations and Dystrophies
40. Retinitis Pigmentosa and Allied Disorders
41. Hereditary Vitreoretinal Degenerations
42. Macular Dystrophies
43. Hereditary Choroidal Diseases
44. Abnormalities of Cone and Rod Function
Section 2: Retinal Vascular Disease
45. The Epidemiology of Diabetic Retinopathy
46. Diabetic Retinopathy: Genetics and Etiologic Mechanisms
47. Nonproliferative Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema
48. Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
49. Hypertension
50. Telescreening for Diabetic Retinopathy
51. Retinal Artery Obstructions
52. Acquired Retinal Macroaneurysms
53. Branch Vein Occlusion
54. Central Retinal Vein Occlusion
55. Macular Telangiectasia
56. Coats’ Disease
57. Hemoglobinopathies
58. Radiation Retinopathy
59. Ocular Ischemic Syndrome
60. Coagulopathies
61. Pediatric Retinal Vascular Diseases
62. Telescreening for Retinopathy of Prematurity
Section 3: Choroidal Vascular/Bruch's Membrane Disease
63. Epidemiology and Risk Factors for Age-Related Macular Degeneration
64. Pathogenetic Mechanisms in Age-Related Macular Degeneration
65. Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Non-neovascular Early AMD, Intermediate AMD, and Geographic Atrophy
66. Neovascular (Exudative or "Wet") Age-Related Macular Degeneration
67. Pharmacotherapy of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
68. Myopic Macular Degeneration
69. Angioid Streaks
70. Ocular Histoplasmosis
71. Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy
72. Central Serous Chorioretinophaty
73. Uveal Effusion Syndrome and Hypotony Maculopathy
Section 4: Inflammatory Disease/Uveitis
Inflammation
74. Sympathetic Ophthalmia
75. Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada Disease
76. White Spot Syndromes and Related Diseases
77. Autoimmune Retinopathies
78. Sarcoidosis
79. Intermediate Uveitis
80. Rheumatic Diseases
Infections
81. HIV-Associated Infections
82. Mycobacterial Infections
83. Eale's Disease
84. Spirochetal Infections
85. Ocular Toxoplasmosis
86. Helminthic Disease
87. Endogenous Endophthalmitis: Bacterial and Fungal
88. Acute Retinal Necrosis Syndrome
Section 5: Miscellaneous
89. Drug Toxicity of the Posterior Segment
90. Photic Retinal Injuries: Mechanisms, Hazards and Prevention
91. Traumatic Chorioretinopathies
92. Pregnancy-Related Diseases
93. Optic Disc Anomalies, Pits and Associated Serous Macular Detachment
94. Retina-Related Clinical Trials: A Resource Bibliography
Part 1: Surgical Retina
Section 1: The Pathophysiology of Retinal Detachment and Associated Problems
95. Pathogenetic Mechanisms of Retinal Detachment
96. Nonrhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment
97. Pathogenesis of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy
98. Pathophysiology of Ocular Trauma
Section 2: Retinal Reattachment: General Surgical Principles and Techniques
99. The Effects and Action of Scleral Buckles in the Treatment of Retinal Detachment
100. Techniques of sScleral Buckling
101. Principles and Techniques of Vitreoretinal Surgery
102. Primary Vitrectomy for Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment
103. Pneumatic Retinopexy
104. Special Adjuncts to Treatment
105. Optimal Procedures for Retinal Detachment Repair
106. Prevention of Retinal Detachment
Section 3: Complicated Forms of Retinal Detachment
107. Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy
108. Retinotomies and Retinectomies
109. Giant Retinal tear
110. Surgery for Ocular Trauma: Principles and Techniques of Treatment
111. Surgery for Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
112. Management of Combined Inflammatory and Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment
113. High Myopia and the Vitreoretinal Complications
114. Retinopathy of Prematurity
115. Surgery for Pediatric Vitreoretinal Disorders
Section 4: Vitreous Surgery for Macular Disorders
116. Epiretinal Membranes
117. Macular Hole
118. Cystoid Macular Edema and Vitreomacular Traction
119. Surgical Management of Choroidal Neovascularization and Subretinal Hemorrhage
120. Macular Translocation
121. Retinal Pigment Epithelium and Choroid Translocation in Patients with Age-related Macular Degeneration
Section 5: Vitreous Surgery: Additional Considerations
122. Infectious Endophthalmitis
123. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Vitrectomy for Uveitis
124. Vitreous, Retinal and Choroidal Biopsy
125. Transplantation Frontiers
126. Artificial vision
127. Pharmacology at Surgery
Part 2 Tumors of the Retina Choroid and Vitreous
128. Retinoblastoma
129. Cavernous Hemangioma
130. Capillary Hemangioblastoma of the Retina and von Hippel-Lindau Disease
131. Tuberous Sclerosis and the Eye
132. Phakomatoses
133. Retinal Metastases
134. Remote Effects of Cancer on the Retina
135. Melanocytoma of the Optic Disc
136. Congenital Hypertrophy of the Retinal Pigment Epithelium
137. Combined Hamartomas of the Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium
138. Choroidal nevi
139. Epidemiology of Posterior Uveal Melanoma
140. Prognosis of Posterior Uveal Melanoma
141. Molecular Genetics of Choroidal Melanoma
142. Pathology of Choroidal Melanoma
143. Overview of Management of Posterior Uveal Melanoma
144. Enucleation for Choroidal Melanomas
145. Brachytherapy for Choroidal Melanoma
146. Charged-particle Irradiation of Uveal Melanoma
147. Surgical Resection of Choroidal Melanoma
148. Laser Treatment of Choroidal Melanoma
149. Systemic Evaluation and Management of Patients with Uveal Melanoma
150. Collaborative Ocular Melanoma Study
151. Choroidal Metastases
152. Choroidal Osteoma
153. Circumscribed Choroidal Hemangioma
154. Miscellaneous Uveal tumors
155. Leukemias and Lymphomas
156. Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma
- No. of pages:
- 2564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 7th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455707379
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737802
SriniVas Sadda
President & Chief Scientific Officer Doheney Eye Institute Los Angeles, CA
Stephen Ryan
President, Doheny Eye Institute, Los Angeles, CA
Charles Wilkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Greater Baltimore Medical Center; Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
David Hinton
Affiliations and Expertise
Gavin S. Herbert Professor of Retinal Research; Professor of Pathology and Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Peter Wiedemann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
Peter Wiedemann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany
"Retina is comprehensive three-volume part edition or an ebook that provides a unique compendium of current knowledge on the science, maladies, diagnostics, and the medical and surgical treatments of the retina. this edition includes 20 new chapters and 1304 new figures. Its pedagogical value and utility as a reference book is enhanced with didactic clinical images and illustrations, key references, an index, and a searchable website that contains the three volumes and 55 videos that illustrate many surgical procedures... Retina is a scholarly testament to the researchers and clinicians whose daily work strives to preserve or restore vision. The chapters demonstrate clarity, authority, and breadth which together with superb illustrations and videos result in an outstanding book."
Graefes Archieves Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, April 2014
"This is an exhaustive reference for everything retina. It provides both physicians and scientists with the most relevant studies all in one place.
With over 300 authors, it provides a global perspective.
This book stands with the very best retinal and ophthalmology references. In this quickly changing and evolving field, this update will be welcomed by all practitioners." - Christopher B Chambers, MD(Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) Doody 5 stars!
Retina is a scholarly testament to the researchers and clinicians whose daily work strives to preserve or restore vision.
The chapters demonstrate clarity, authority, and breadth which together with superb illustrations and videos result in an outstanding book.
Reviewed by: B.R.Masters, Independent Scholar, Cambridge Date: Jan 2014