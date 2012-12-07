"Retina is comprehensive three-volume part edition or an ebook that provides a unique compendium of current knowledge on the science, maladies, diagnostics, and the medical and surgical treatments of the retina. this edition includes 20 new chapters and 1304 new figures. Its pedagogical value and utility as a reference book is enhanced with didactic clinical images and illustrations, key references, an index, and a searchable website that contains the three volumes and 55 videos that illustrate many surgical procedures... Retina is a scholarly testament to the researchers and clinicians whose daily work strives to preserve or restore vision. The chapters demonstrate clarity, authority, and breadth which together with superb illustrations and videos result in an outstanding book."

Graefes Archieves Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, April 2014

"This is an exhaustive reference for everything retina. It provides both physicians and scientists with the most relevant studies all in one place.

With over 300 authors, it provides a global perspective.

This book stands with the very best retinal and ophthalmology references. In this quickly changing and evolving field, this update will be welcomed by all practitioners." - Christopher B Chambers, MD(Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine) Doody 5 stars!

Reviewed by: B.R.Masters, Independent Scholar, Cambridge Date: Jan 2014