Rethinking Food and Agriculture: Questioning the Standard Quo presents the foundational causes of agricultural land degradation that are embedded in conventional tillage agriculture, and elaborates on what must change in order to achieve sustainable production intensification as a basis for responsible land stewardship. The book focuses on key areas of responsible intensification based on expert insights and evidence now available from empirical and scientific sources.

The book addresses managing agricultural soils sustainably as biological systems, integrating and implementing agro-ecological principles, using responsible land management practices for both perennial and annual cropping systems, sustainable forest land management and policy and institutional support for responsible land use. It further explains what is not right with the conventional tillage agriculture and how it can be transformed into a responsible and sustainable economic activity which is also ecologically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

A companion volume to Societal Choices: Responsible Intensification of Land Use, Conservation Agriculture presents highly relevant considerations that can determine the success or failure of agricultural land intensification programs.