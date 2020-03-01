Rethinking Food and Agriculture
1st Edition
New Ways Forward
Description
Rethinking Food and Agriculture: Questioning the Standard Quo presents the foundational causes of agricultural land degradation that are embedded in conventional tillage agriculture, and elaborates on what must change in order to achieve sustainable production intensification as a basis for responsible land stewardship. The book focuses on key areas of responsible intensification based on expert insights and evidence now available from empirical and scientific sources.
The book addresses managing agricultural soils sustainably as biological systems, integrating and implementing agro-ecological principles, using responsible land management practices for both perennial and annual cropping systems, sustainable forest land management and policy and institutional support for responsible land use. It further explains what is not right with the conventional tillage agriculture and how it can be transformed into a responsible and sustainable economic activity which is also ecologically, environmentally and socially sustainable.
A companion volume to Societal Choices: Responsible Intensification of Land Use, Conservation Agriculture presents highly relevant considerations that can determine the success or failure of agricultural land intensification programs.
Key Features
- Reveals root causes of land-use degradation, over-use of land resources
- Explores a paradigm of agriculture that is sustainable, efficient, resilient and allows for harnessing of ecosystem services under intensive land use
- Identifies farming and societal changes necessary for agriculture, food habits and choices to contribute to responsible behaviors at national and international levels
- Presents key insights on regenerative agriculture, responsible diets, corporate, political and societal choices
Readership
Given the multi-stakeholder nature of the book, it is intended for students, academics, professionals, researchers, educationalists, activists, service providers and decision-makers in the public, private and civil sectors, extension staff of development agencies, staff of international and national development and technical assistance agencies
Table of Contents
1. Questioning the status quo
2. Drivers of change in food and agriculture systems: a historical perspective
3. The political economy of the global food and agriculture system
4. Impacts of the current food and agriculture system
5. A new paradigm for agriculture?
6. Soil and agroecosystems as living biological systems in sustainable agriculture
7. Climate change adaptability and mitigation in sustainable agriculture
8. Seed biodiversity management systems for responsible agriculture and food systems
9. Responsible biotechnology for sustainable agriculture and food systems
10. Healthy diets as a guide for responsible food systems
11. Co-creating responsible food and agriculture systems
12. Knowledge systems in supporting responsible food and agriculture systems
13. Social institutions and movements in the transformation of food and agriculture systems
14. The role of national governments and the international community in supporting responsible food and agriculture systems
15. Summing up: Making responsible food and agriculture systems a reality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164105
About the Editor
Amir Kassam
Amir Kassam FRSB, OBE, is visiting professor in the School of Agriculture, Policy and Development at the University of Reading, and a member of the global forum of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading, UK
Laila Kassam
Laila Kassam is a social scientist and has been working in rural development since 2003, and since 2009 she has been mainly consulting for the CGIAR and FAO, doing research. Her training and interests are weighted to Volume 2. The two editors have adequate combined strength to manage the overall theme of the book and the specific chapter topics of both volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Everyday Justice, London, UK