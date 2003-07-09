Rethinking Corporate Security in the Post-9/11 Era
1st Edition
Issues and Strategies for Today's Global Business Community
Description
The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 changed the way the world thinks about security. Everyday citizens learned how national security, international politics, and the economy are inextricably linked to business continuity and corporate security. Corporate leaders were reminded that the security of business, intellectual, and human assets has a tremendous impact on an organization's long-term viability.
In Rethinking Corporate Security, Fortune 500 consultant Dennis Dalton helps security directors, CEOs, and business managers understand the fundamental role of security in today's business environment and outlines the steps to protect against corporate loss. He draws on the insights of such leaders as Jack Welch, Bill Gates, Charles Schwab, and Tom Peters in this unique review of security's evolving role and the development of a new management paradigm.
Key Features
- If you truly wish to improve your own skills, and the effectiveness of your Corporation's security focus, you need to read this book
- Presents connections of theory to real-world case examples in historical and contemporary assessment of security management principles
- Applies classic business and management strategies to the corporate security management function
Readership
Corporate Executives, Corporate Security Managers, Security consultants, students in college security administration programs, law enforcement personnel and administrators
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part One: The Changing Environment of Security Management
1) Charting the Path
2) Who Should Take the Helm?
3)Understanding Our Barriers to Success
Part Two: The Mechanics of Success - Using a Strategic Approach
4) The Corporate Security Manager as an Organizational Strategic Planner
5) The Call for a Metrics Based Approach to Total Asset Protection
6) Moving to an Era of Total Asset Protection
Part Three: The Art of Management and the Successful Security Manager
7) Have I Got a Story for You, and Maybe a Few More 8) Guidelines for Anyone Wanting to Achieve Success
9) May I Play through?
Epilogue Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 331
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 9th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750676144
About the Author
Dennis Dalton
Dennis R. Dalton, Ph.D. Dr. Dalton holds degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Southern California. He is the owner of the management consulting firm Dalton Affiliates in Auburn, CA and is a nationally recognized security management consultant. A former security executive for 3 large multi-national firms, his clients are typically among the Fortune 500. As a strategic planner and specialist in organizational development, he assists his clients in redefining, restructuring, and building security programs consistent with the organization’s business aims. Author of more than 50 professional articles, Dr. Dalton is considered an industry spokesperson for the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Examiner, Los Angeles Times, and several professional and trade publications. His professional accomplishments include Security Magazine’s Executive Management Achievement Award and several corporate and public service awards. He is a member of several professional associations and societies including the Board of Directors for the International Association of Professional Security Consultants. He is a frequent keynote speaker and seminar host.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Dalton Affiliates, Auburn, California, USA
Reviews
'...a unique effort to get away from the cookie-cutter solutions to security problems that often vex standard texts in this field...if you are looking for an insider's view of the history, culture, politics and current state of corporate security, this book is for you.' Security Journal ...draws on the insights of such leaders as Jack Welch, Bill Gates, Charles Schwab, and Tom Peters in this unique review of security's evolving role and the development of a new management paradigm. This is a must-have book for all those involved in the safety of lives and property of a large business concern. ...if you truly wish to improve your own skills, and the effectiveness of your Corporation's security focus, you need to read this. I very highly recommend this book to those who are Corporate executives, business managers, chief security officers (CSOs) and security managers, independent security consultants, and law enforcement administrators. - Security-Forums.com "A stimulating read providing many useful reminders for security managers. Ken Rogers praises a guide to corporate security as a publication he could not put down." - Professional Security "This publication provides real-world cases and ways to effectively communicate the requirements of good security". - Ken Rogers, Professional Security …security professionals new to the management arena will garner an expanded perspective of their roles and possible career paths. In the chapter “Charting the Path,” Dalton provides his perspective on the DHS “rainbow matrix”, providing several response comments for the first three levels. Although he “fundamentally agrees” with the color-code system, he offers an alternative working example of the a three-tier risk model, of five risk categories, each offering a possible score of 21. This is a useful tool for not only the security practitioner, but also for on-site personnel, as a starting point to identify their local vulnerabilities. The discussion on the “The Call for a Metrics-Based Approach to Total Asset Protection” will be an excellent primer for the security manager just starting to use a quantitative approach in their program’s justification. Included is an example from CapitalOne Financial Services’ metrics for determining a set of basic specifications. This discussion is important, as it illustrates how a metric-based approach defines how performance will be measured, provides objectivity to the process and builds credibility with senior executives. In conclusion the author’s down-to-earth style provides for an enjoyable and informative read, particularly for novice security managers finding themselves with the constant goal of security program justification. – Homeland Protection Professional