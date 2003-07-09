Rethinking Corporate Security in the Post-9/11 Era

'...a unique effort to get away from the cookie-cutter solutions to security problems that often vex standard texts in this field...if you are looking for an insider's view of the history, culture, politics and current state of corporate security, this book is for you.' Security Journal ...draws on the insights of such leaders as Jack Welch, Bill Gates, Charles Schwab, and Tom Peters in this unique review of security's evolving role and the development of a new management paradigm. This is a must-have book for all those involved in the safety of lives and property of a large business concern. ...if you truly wish to improve your own skills, and the effectiveness of your Corporation's security focus, you need to read this. I very highly recommend this book to those who are Corporate executives, business managers, chief security officers (CSOs) and security managers, independent security consultants, and law enforcement administrators. - Security-Forums.com "A stimulating read providing many useful reminders for security managers. Ken Rogers praises a guide to corporate security as a publication he could not put down." - Professional Security "This publication provides real-world cases and ways to effectively communicate the requirements of good security". - Ken Rogers, Professional Security …security professionals new to the management arena will garner an expanded perspective of their roles and possible career paths. In the chapter “Charting the Path,” Dalton provides his perspective on the DHS “rainbow matrix”, providing several response comments for the first three levels. Although he “fundamentally agrees” with the color-code system, he offers an alternative working example of the a three-tier risk model, of five risk categories, each offering a possible score of 21. This is a useful tool for not only the security practitioner, but also for on-site personnel, as a starting point to identify their local vulnerabilities. The discussion on the “The Call for a Metrics-Based Approach to Total Asset Protection” will be an excellent primer for the security manager just starting to use a quantitative approach in their program’s justification. Included is an example from CapitalOne Financial Services’ metrics for determining a set of basic specifications. This discussion is important, as it illustrates how a metric-based approach defines how performance will be measured, provides objectivity to the process and builds credibility with senior executives. In conclusion the author’s down-to-earth style provides for an enjoyable and informative read, particularly for novice security managers finding themselves with the constant goal of security program justification. – Homeland Protection Professional