Rethinking Autism

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Autism Heterogeneity

Autism Heterogeneity is Extensive and Unexplained

Autism Heterogeneity has Blocked Medical Treatment Discovery

Diagnostic Criteria have not Constrained Autism Heterogeneity

Variation in Autism Diagnostic Features

Variation in Genetic Risk Factors for Autism

Variation in Environmental Risk Factors for Autism

Summary: Variation Exists in all Autism Domains

Autism Subgroups and Unifying Theories for Autism have Addressed Heterogeneity

Subgroups and Unifying Theories have not Explained the Variation in Autism

Has Autism been Reified?

Saving the Phenomena of Autism Variation

How Should We View the Variation in Autism?

Serious Concerns for Maintaining the Autism Diagnosis

Eight Claims Concerning Autism Variation and the Autism Diagnosis

References

Chapter 2. Autism Symptom Heterogeneity Exists in Family Members

Four Pairs of Siblings with Varying Autism Symptoms

Important Research Questions Raised by Variation in the Four Sibling Pairs

Infant Sibling, Twin, and Family Studies of Autism

Autism Symptoms in Identical and Fraternal Twins

Heterogeneity in the Broader Phenotype of Autism

Two Alternate Hypotheses about the Structure of the Broader Autism Phenotype

Conclusions: Recurrence Risk Rates and Family Phenotypes Reflect Aggregates

References

Chapter 3. The Social Brain is a Complex Super-Network

The Phrenology Problem

What Brain Circuits Support Social Behaviors?

Mechanisms of The “Dark Matter” of Human Social Cognition

Current Findings for “Social Brain” Deficits in Autism

The Range and Variation in Autism Social Brain Deficits Suggest that Multiple Disorders have been Aggregated in Autism

Conclusion: No Plausible Comprehensive Model of Social Deficits in Autism

References

Chapter 4. Genetic Risk Factors Link Autism to Many Other Disorders

Many Gene Variants Contribute to Autism

Many Types of Genetic Mutations Contribute to Autism

Three Fundamental Questions for Autism Genetics

Question One: What are the Genetic Causal Patterns for Autism?

Question Two: How Do Gene Variants Cause Autism Brain Deficits?

Question Three: What Does it Mean that Autism Shares Genes with Other Disorders?

References

Chapter 5. Environmental Risk Factors Link Autism to Many Other Outcomes

The Lingering Effects of Two False but Influential Theories of Environmental Cause

Environmental Causes Link Autism Symptoms to Symptoms of Many Other Outcomes

Epigenetic Risk Factors for Autism Symptoms

Immune System Reactivity, Dysfunction, and Neuroinflammation in Autism

Conclusion: Prenatal, Perinatal, Epigenetic, and Immune System Risk Factors Link Autism to Other Outcomes and Lack Causal Specificity for Autism

References

Chapter 6. Savant Skills, Special Skills, and Intelligence Vary Widely in Autism

Unanswered Questions Regarding Savant, Prodigious, and Special Skills

What are the Prevalence Rates of Savant and Prodigious Skills?

Practice, Practice-Induced Brain Changes, and Atypical Brain Function Contributions to Savant, Prodigious, and Special Skills

Intelligence, Savant and Superior Skills, and Sensory Abnormalities in Autism

Conclusions: Theories of Savant Skills Do Not Explain Variation, and Public Attention to Savant Skills Supports an Unhelpful Stereotype of Autism

References

Chapter 7. Increasing Prevalence and the Problem of Diagnosis

Pressing Problems for the Diagnosis of Autism

Conflicts in Stakeholder Ownership of the Diagnosis of Autism

The Difficulties Inherent in the DSM System of Classification

Problems with DSM-5 Autism Spectrum Diagnostic Criteria

Conclusion: An Originalist View of Autism Avoids the Complexity of Evidence

References

Chapter 8. Autism Symptoms Exist but the Disorder Remains Elusive

The Autism Male to Female Ratio is Likely to be a Composite

Much Research is Still Focused on Trying to Unify Autism as a Single Disorder

Abandoning Autism as a Single Disorder Would Eliminate Three Inferential Problems in Autism Research

The Existing Quandary and the Argument for Autism as Symptoms

Conclusion: Autism Symptoms without a Disorder

References

Subject Index