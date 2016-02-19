Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers: Transport Processes covers the papers presented at the Symposium on The Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers, held under the sponsorship of the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the American Chemical Society in September 1960. The book focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and technologies involved in the retardation of evaporation by monolayers.

The selection first offers information on the evaporation resistances of monolayers of long-chain acids and alcohols and their mixtures and laboratory investigation and evaluation of monolayers for retarding the evaporation of water. The book then examines the effect of monomolecular films on the surface temperature of water; influence of surface-active compounds upon the diffusion of gases across air-water interface; and energy barrier for monolayer penetration. Discussions focus on the effects of hydrogen substitution on evaporation, effects of a monomolecular film of a saturated fatty acid or alcohol, effects of a polar group on evaporation, and determination of surface temperature. The text takes a look at the permeability of monolayers to several gases; effects of bacterial decomposition of hexadecanol and octadecanol in monolayer films on the suppression of evaporation loss of water; and aspects of evaporation.

The selection is highly recommended for researchers interested in the transport processes involved in the retardation of evaporation by monolayers.