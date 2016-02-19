Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers
1st Edition
Transport Processes
Description
Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers: Transport Processes covers the papers presented at the Symposium on The Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers, held under the sponsorship of the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the American Chemical Society in September 1960. The book focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and technologies involved in the retardation of evaporation by monolayers.
The selection first offers information on the evaporation resistances of monolayers of long-chain acids and alcohols and their mixtures and laboratory investigation and evaluation of monolayers for retarding the evaporation of water. The book then examines the effect of monomolecular films on the surface temperature of water; influence of surface-active compounds upon the diffusion of gases across air-water interface; and energy barrier for monolayer penetration. Discussions focus on the effects of hydrogen substitution on evaporation, effects of a monomolecular film of a saturated fatty acid or alcohol, effects of a polar group on evaporation, and determination of surface temperature. The text takes a look at the permeability of monolayers to several gases; effects of bacterial decomposition of hexadecanol and octadecanol in monolayer films on the suppression of evaporation loss of water; and aspects of evaporation.
The selection is highly recommended for researchers interested in the transport processes involved in the retardation of evaporation by monolayers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Address for the Symposium on Retardation of Evaporation by Monolayers—New York City, September 15, 1960
The Evaporation Resistances of Monolayers of Long-Chain Acids and Alcohols and Their Mixtures
The Laboratory Investigation and Evaluation of Monolayers for Retarding the Evaporation of Water
The Effect of Monomolecular Films on the Surface Temperature of Water
The Energy Barrier for Monolayer Penetration
The Influence of Surface-Active Compounds upon the Diffusion of Gases Across the Air-Water Interface
The Permeability of Monolayers to Several Gases
The Influence of Amphoteric Surface Active Agents on the Diffusion and Carrier Transport of Salts and Ions Through Liquid Non-Aqueous Membranes
Effect of Bacterial Decomposition of Hexadecanol and Octadecanol in Monolayer Films on the Suppression of Evaporation Loss of Water
Aspects of Evaporation Control
Evaporation Control: A Method of Treating Large Water Storages
Some Physical Properties of Monolayers and Their Relation to Evaporation Retardation
Laboratory and Field Reservoir Evaporation Reduction Investigations Being Performed by the Bureau of Reclamation
Reducing Water Vapor Transport with Monolayers
An Engineering Approach to Reservoir Evaporation Control
Some Problems of Maintaining a Monomolecular Film on Reservoirs Affected by Winds
Structural Geometry in the Selection of Retardants and Dispersants for Use in Water Evaporation Suppression
X-ray Diffraction Studies of Mixtures of n-Hexadecanol and n-Octadecanol
The Spreading Behavior and Crystalline Phases of Fatty Alcohols
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272962