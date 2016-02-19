Retail Security and Shrinkage Protection
1st Edition
Description
This book helps the reader to critically evaluate a security operation using modern research techniques. It focuses on all retail business security issues, emphasizing vulnerabilities, losses, and practical countermeasures to combat such crimes as internal theft and shoplifting.
Coverage includes such key topics as: the impact of the Americans with Disabilities Act; proper testing procedures under Employee Polygraph Protection Act; Ernst and Young's Survey of Retail Loss Prevention Trends; and the National Retail Security Survey conducted by Security Magazine.
Table of Contents
Introduction: retailing and the problem of loss; Prerequisites to security; Legal aspects of retail security; Problems and countermeasures: job applicant screening and training; Protection at the point-of-sale; Internal losses and countermeasures; Investigation of internal losses and shoplifting; Store design and physical security; Burglary and robbery countermeasures; Risk management; Special problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 20th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750692748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516219
About the Author
Philip Purpura
Philip P. Purpura has been a criminal justice educator for more than 20 years. He has directed criminal justice, security, and paralegal programs, and has practical experience as a security consultant, expert witness, security manager, corporate investigator, and police officer. Mr. Purpura is the author of several other textbooks and numerous articles published in newsletters, magazines, and journals.