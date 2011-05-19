With more than 2,080 vibrant, full-color clinical photographs, Restorative Dentistry presents the Italian Academy of Conservative Dentistry's authoritative coverage of endodontics, cosmetics, prosthodontics, traumatology, and general operative principles with unparalleled visual detail. This atlas-style resource guides you step-by-step through essential procedures and presents realistic case scenarios to help you deepen your understanding of restorative principles and successfully apply your knowledge to patient treatment.