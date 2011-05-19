Restorative Dentistry
1st Edition
Description
With more than 2,080 vibrant, full-color clinical photographs, Restorative Dentistry presents the Italian Academy of Conservative Dentistry's authoritative coverage of endodontics, cosmetics, prosthodontics, traumatology, and general operative principles with unparalleled visual detail. This atlas-style resource guides you step-by-step through essential procedures and presents realistic case scenarios to help you deepen your understanding of restorative principles and successfully apply your knowledge to patient treatment.
Key Features
- More than 2,200 world-class photographs provide rich clinical detail to enhance your understanding of commonly encountered conditions.
- Step-by-step procedures in each chapter are integrated with interesting case studies to clarify techniques and help you confidently apply concepts in the clinical setting.
- Summary boxes provide fast access to key chapter content.
- Clinical approach reflects the trusted expertise of the Accademia Italiana di Conservativa (Italian Academy of Conservative Dentistry) and familiarizes you with the latest scientific research and treatment techniques.
Table of Contents
1. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Restorative Dentistry
2. Causal Therapy
3. Isolation of the Operative Site
4. Biologic Aspects: Protection of the Pulp and Dentin Adhesion
5. Silver Amalgam and Current Applications
6. Bleaching Techniques
7. Direct Restorations in the Anterior
8. Adhesive Cementation
9. Direct Composite Restorations
10. Posterior Composite Restorations: Direct or Indirect Technique?
11. Indirect Restorations in the Posterior Quadrants: Gold Inlays
12. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth
13. Relationship Between Restorative Treatment and Periodontal Health
14. Notes on Pediatric Dentistry
15. Traumatology
16. Occlusal Aspects in Restorative Dentistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 19th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082761
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291316
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323075886