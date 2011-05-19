Restorative Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323075886, 9780323082761

Restorative Dentistry

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323082761
eBook ISBN: 9780323291316
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323075886
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th May 2011
Page Count: 688
Description

With more than 2,080 vibrant, full-color clinical photographs, Restorative Dentistry presents the Italian Academy of Conservative Dentistry's authoritative coverage of endodontics, cosmetics, prosthodontics, traumatology, and general operative principles with unparalleled visual detail. This atlas-style resource guides you step-by-step through essential procedures and presents realistic case scenarios to help you deepen your understanding of restorative principles and successfully apply your knowledge to patient treatment.

Key Features

  • More than 2,200 world-class photographs provide rich clinical detail to enhance your understanding of commonly encountered conditions.

  • Step-by-step procedures in each chapter are integrated with interesting case studies to clarify techniques and help you confidently apply concepts in the clinical setting.

  • Summary boxes provide fast access to key chapter content.

  • Clinical approach reflects the trusted expertise of the Accademia Italiana di Conservativa (Italian Academy of Conservative Dentistry) and familiarizes you with the latest scientific research and treatment techniques.

Table of Contents

1. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Restorative Dentistry

2. Causal Therapy

3. Isolation of the Operative Site

4. Biologic Aspects: Protection of the Pulp and Dentin Adhesion

5. Silver Amalgam and Current Applications

6. Bleaching Techniques

7. Direct Restorations in the Anterior

8. Adhesive Cementation

9. Direct Composite Restorations

10. Posterior Composite Restorations: Direct or Indirect Technique?

11. Indirect Restorations in the Posterior Quadrants: Gold Inlays

12. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth

13. Relationship Between Restorative Treatment and Periodontal Health

14. Notes on Pediatric Dentistry

15. Traumatology

16. Occlusal Aspects in Restorative Dentistry

