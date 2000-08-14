Restoration of Motion Picture Film
1st Edition
Description
This is the first book to bring together the work of a modern motion picture film laboratory together with the specialist techniques for preservation and restoration of archival film.
The books data has its origins in a training programme called FILM which was written by members of the Gamma Group with funding from the EU fund Force. The committee comprised senior film archivists and technicians in charge of film conservation departments or working film laboratories within national film archives, together with technicians from commercial laboratories which specialise in archival film conservation and who do not work for national and local archives. The final group consisted of many of the most experienced individuals in their fields.
Restoration of Motion Picture Film is an extremely informative, well-researched book which is an unmissable addition to the bookshelves of conservators, archivists and curators worldwide. Film history and film conservation students will also find it of great interest and use.
Key Features
- Only book in English on this subject
- Prepared by leading specialists in their field
- Includes coverage of digital technology
Readership
Conservators, archivists and curators worldwide. Film history and film conservation students.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the restoration of motion picture film; Cinematographic technology; Reconstructing a film; Image and sound restoration; Techniques and case studies; Glossary of terms; Bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 14th August 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516196
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750627931
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302826
About the Author
Paul Read
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to Soho Images Ltd
Mark-Paul Meyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Conservator/curator
Reviews
'This book has been written by those who care for motion picture film. And it shows.' New Heritage Magazine 'Extremely useful' Lecturer, Columbia College Chicago