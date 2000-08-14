Restoration of Motion Picture Film - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781493302826, 9780080516196

Restoration of Motion Picture Film

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Read Mark-Paul Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080516196
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750627931
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302826
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th August 2000
Page Count: 368
Description

This is the first book to bring together the work of a modern motion picture film laboratory together with the specialist techniques for preservation and restoration of archival film.

The books data has its origins in a training programme called FILM which was written by members of the Gamma Group with funding from the EU fund Force. The committee comprised senior film archivists and technicians in charge of film conservation departments or working film laboratories within national film archives, together with technicians from commercial laboratories which specialise in archival film conservation and who do not work for national and local archives. The final group consisted of many of the most experienced individuals in their fields.

Restoration of Motion Picture Film is an extremely informative, well-researched book which is an unmissable addition to the bookshelves of conservators, archivists and curators worldwide. Film history and film conservation students will also find it of great interest and use.

Key Features

  • Only book in English on this subject
  • Prepared by leading specialists in their field
  • Includes coverage of digital technology

Readership

Conservators, archivists and curators worldwide. Film history and film conservation students.

Table of Contents

Introduction to the restoration of motion picture film; Cinematographic technology; Reconstructing a film; Image and sound restoration; Techniques and case studies; Glossary of terms; Bibliography. Index.

Details

About the Author

Paul Read

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant to Soho Images Ltd

Mark-Paul Meyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Conservator/curator

Reviews

'This book has been written by those who care for motion picture film. And it shows.' New Heritage Magazine 'Extremely useful' Lecturer, Columbia College Chicago

Ratings and Reviews

