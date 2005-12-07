Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Restocking Initiatives 2.1 Giant Clams 2.2 Topshell 2.3 Sea Cucumbers
- Stock Enhancement Initiatives 3.1 Scallops 3.2 Other Bivalves 3.3 Abalone 3.4 Queen Conch 3.5 Shrimps 3.6 Spiny Lobsters 3.7 Lobsters 3.8 Sea Urchins
- Overview and Progress Towards a Responsible Approach 4.1 Restocking Initiatives 4.2 Stock Enhancement Initiatives
- Lessons Learned 5.1 Lessons for Restocking 5.2 Lessons for Stock Enhancement 5.3 Lessons for both Restocking and Stock Enhancement
- Management of Restocking and Stock Enhancement 6.1 Information to Evaluate the Need for Restocking 6.2 Management of Restocking 6.3 Information to Evaluate the Need for Stock Enhancement 6.4 Management of Stock Enhancement 6.5 Measures to Optimize Social and Financial Benefits of Restocking and Stock Enhancement 6.6 Independent Assessments
- Other Important Considerations for all Initiatives 7.1 Measuring Success 7.2 Genetic Considerations 7.3 Disease risks 7.4 Other Environmental Impacts Conclusions 8.1 Achievements 8.2 The Responsible Approach 8.3 The Way Forward 8.4 Future Research 8.5 Summary Remarks Acknowledgements
References Appendix
Description
Many of the world’s fisheries are in trouble - they no longer yield the catches, and potential profits, they once did. The habitats that support fisheries have been damaged by pollution and other irresponsible use of coastal land. Destructive fishing methods like trawling and blast fishing have also changed fish habitats resulting in support of fewer fish.
The authors of Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries draw on more than 1000 scientific papers covering 11 groups/species of marine invertebrates. From this large literature, they distill 20 lessons for assessing and guiding the use of restocking and stock enhancement in the management of invertebrate fisheries.
Key Features
- Written by 7 expert authors
- Covers 11 groups/species of marine invertebrates
- Reviews over 1000 scientific papers
- Identifies 20 lessons that can be learned from past restocking and stock enhancement initiatives
- Proposes a new approach to assess the potential value of hatchery releases to complement other forms of management
- Assesses progress of disciple against the blueprint for a responsible approach
Readership
Fisheries Scientists, Fisheries Managers, Marine Conservationists, and the Aquaculture Industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915913
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120261499
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Johann Bell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WorldFisher Center, Penang, Malaysia
P. Rothlisberg Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO Marine Research, Cleveland, Australia
J. Munro Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WorldFish Center, Penang, Malaysia
N. Loneragan Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO Marine Research, Cleveland, Australia
W. Nash Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WorldFish Center, Penang, Malaysia
R. Ward Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO Marine Research, Tasmania, Australia
N. Andrew Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research, Wellington, New Zealand