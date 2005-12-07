Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261499, 9780080915913

Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Johann Bell P. Rothlisberg J. Munro N. Loneragan W. Nash R. Ward N. Andrew
eBook ISBN: 9780080915913
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261499
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2005
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
17500.00
14875.00
200.86
170.73
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Restocking Initiatives 2.1 Giant Clams 2.2 Topshell 2.3 Sea Cucumbers
  3. Stock Enhancement Initiatives 3.1 Scallops 3.2 Other Bivalves 3.3 Abalone 3.4 Queen Conch 3.5 Shrimps 3.6 Spiny Lobsters 3.7 Lobsters 3.8 Sea Urchins
  4. Overview and Progress Towards a Responsible Approach 4.1 Restocking Initiatives 4.2 Stock Enhancement Initiatives
  5. Lessons Learned 5.1 Lessons for Restocking 5.2 Lessons for Stock Enhancement 5.3 Lessons for both Restocking and Stock Enhancement
  6. Management of Restocking and Stock Enhancement 6.1 Information to Evaluate the Need for Restocking 6.2 Management of Restocking 6.3 Information to Evaluate the Need for Stock Enhancement 6.4 Management of Stock Enhancement 6.5 Measures to Optimize Social and Financial Benefits of Restocking and Stock Enhancement 6.6 Independent Assessments
  7. Other Important Considerations for all Initiatives 7.1 Measuring Success 7.2 Genetic Considerations 7.3 Disease risks 7.4 Other Environmental Impacts Conclusions 8.1 Achievements 8.2 The Responsible Approach 8.3 The Way Forward 8.4 Future Research 8.5 Summary Remarks Acknowledgements

References Appendix

Description

Many of the world’s fisheries are in trouble - they no longer yield the catches, and potential profits, they once did. The habitats that support fisheries have been damaged by pollution and other irresponsible use of coastal land. Destructive fishing methods like trawling and blast fishing have also changed fish habitats resulting in support of fewer fish.

The authors of Restocking and Stock Enhancement of Marine Invertebrate Fisheries draw on more than 1000 scientific papers covering 11 groups/species of marine invertebrates. From this large literature, they distill 20 lessons for assessing and guiding the use of restocking and stock enhancement in the management of invertebrate fisheries.

Key Features

  • Written by 7 expert authors
  • Covers 11 groups/species of marine invertebrates
  • Reviews over 1000 scientific papers
  • Identifies 20 lessons that can be learned from past restocking and stock enhancement initiatives
  • Proposes a new approach to assess the potential value of hatchery releases to complement other forms of management
  • Assesses progress of disciple against the blueprint for a responsible approach

Readership

Fisheries Scientists, Fisheries Managers, Marine Conservationists, and the Aquaculture Industry

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915913
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120261499

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Johann Bell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WorldFisher Center, Penang, Malaysia

P. Rothlisberg Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Research, Cleveland, Australia

J. Munro Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WorldFish Center, Penang, Malaysia

N. Loneragan Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Research, Cleveland, Australia

W. Nash Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WorldFish Center, Penang, Malaysia

R. Ward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Marine Research, Tasmania, Australia

N. Andrew Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research, Wellington, New Zealand

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.