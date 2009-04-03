Restless Legs Syndrome
1st Edition
Description
Recognized international leaders in the field of restless legs syndrome bring you their expertise in this clinically-focused, practical resource. Understand the various causes of this common movement and sleep disturbance and identify the best treatment options in each case. The text provides comprehensive overviews of both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic approaches, covering benefits, limitations, and side-effect profiles. No matter what your specialty, if you treat any patients with restless legs syndrome, this book has everything you need to offer them the best care possible.
Key Features
- Features international experts who discuss the most recent findings on symptomatic relief for your patients in a comprehensive section on current drug choices.
- Covers co-morbidities and special populations so you can properly treat everyone from children to pregnant women to patients with other neurological disorders.
- Emphasizes clinical material so you can apply the material to those secondary causes of restless legs syndrome such as anemia and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Surveys the emerging understandings of the biology of the disorder to present you with a comprehensive understanding of restless legs syndrome.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
1. General Introduction: Restless Legs Syndrome as a Neurological Conundrum, Werner Poewe
2. Introduction: The Patient’s Perspective, Robert Balkam
3. From 1685 to 2008: An Introduction to the Restless Legs Syndrome, Allison Chan and Christian Guilleminault
4. Introduction: Restless Legs Syndrome as a Movement Disorder, Stanley Fahn
5 Restless Legs Syndrome and Nocturnal Myoclonus (Periodic Limb Movements during Sleep): An Historical Review, Elio Lugaresi and Federica Provini
6 Introduction: Clinical Science of Restless Legs Syndrome, Sudhansu Chokroverty
II. Basic Science of Restless Legs Syndrome
A. Epidemiology and Genetics
7 The Epidemiology of Restless Legs Syndrome, Klaus Berger and Tobias Kurth
8 Genetics of Restless Legs Syndrome, Lan Xiong, Gustavo Turecki, Anastasia Levchenko, Claudia Gaspar, Wayne A. Hening, Jacques Montplaisir, Guy A. Rouleau
B. Pathophysiology
9 The Iron Metabolic System, Stacey L. Clardy, James R. Connor, and John Beard
10 Iron Dysregulation in Restless Legs Syndrome, Christopher J. Earley
11 The Brain’s Dopamine Systems and their Relevance to Restless Legs Syndrome, A. A. Freeman and D. B. Rye
12 Neuroimaging in Restless Legs Syndrome, Claudia Trenkwalder and Christopher J. Earley
13 Circadian Rhythm of Restless Legs Syndrome, Diego Garcia-Borreguero and Wayne A. Hening
14 Spinal Cord, Dopamine, Opiates and Restless Legs Syndrome, W. Paulus and E.D. Schomburg
III. Clinical Science of RLS
A. Diagnosis
15 Diagnosis of Restless Legs Syndrome, Richard P. Allen
16 Differential Diagnosis of Restless Legs Syndrome, Sudhansu Chokroverty
17 Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep (PLMS), Federica Provini, Roberto Vetrugno, Pasquale Montagna, and Raffaele Ferri
18 Sleep Laboratory Diagnosis of Restless Legs Syndrome, Jacques Montplaisir, Martin Michaud, Marie-Hélène Pennestri, and Paola Lanfranchi
19 Actigraph Assessment of Periodic Leg Movements (PLM) and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Richard P. Allen and Wayne A. Hening
20 Assessment of Restless Legs Syndrome Features with Standardized Methods, Heike Benes and Ralf Kohnen
B. Co-Morbidities and Special Populations
21 Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder in Childhood and Adolescence, Daniel L. Picchietti and Arthur S. Walters
22 Restless Legs Syndrome and Pregnancy, Mauro Manconi and Luigi Ferini-Strambi
23 Restless Legs Syndrome and Periodic Limb Movements in the Elderly with and without Dementia, Donald L. Bliwise
24 Restless Legs Syndrome in Medical Disorders, John W. Winkelman and Jan Ulfberg
25 Restless Legs Syndrome in Neurological Disorders, William Ondo and Michael Polydefkis
26 Is the Manifestation of the Restless Legs Syndrome Related to a Pain Mechanism?, Danièle Laverdure-Dupont, Gilles Lavigne, Jacques Montplaisir, and Peter Soja
27 Restless Legs Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders, Hochang Ben Lee and Wayne A. Hening
C. Management
28 Overview of Management, Wayne A. Hening
29 Non-Pharmacologic Considerations and Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome, Mark J. Buchfuhrer and Jill Gunzel
30 Dopaminergic Therapy of Restless Legs Syndrome, Michael H. Silber and Richard P. Allen
31 Opioid Agents in the Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome, Phillip M. Becker
32 The Use of Anti-convulsants in Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome, Diego Garcia-Borreguero and Mark Buchfuhrer
33 Iron Treatment, Christopher J. Earley
34 Additional Agents and Miscellaneous Therapies, Mark Buchfuhrer and Wayne Hening
35 Management of Restless Legs Syndrome in Hospital and during Surgery, Birgit Högl and Viola Gschliesser
36 Restless Legs Syndrome Morbidity: Sleep and Quality of Life, Richard P. Allen, Heike Benes, and Ralf Kohnen
37 History of the Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, Georgianna Bell and Pickett Guthrie
Summary, Wayne A. Hening
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 3rd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038969
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675185
About the Author
Wayne Hening
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ
Richard Allen
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Center for RLS, Baltimore, MD, USA
Sudhansu Chokroverty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair of Neurology, Program Director, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, New Jersey Neuroscience Institute at JFK Medical Center and Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Neurology, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Christopher Earley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore, MD, USA