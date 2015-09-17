Restless Legs Syndrome and Movement Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 10-3

Dr. Denise Sharon has put together an expert panel of authors on the topic of Restless Legs Syndrome and Movement Disorders. The comprehensive list of articles includes: Restless Legs Syndrome across the Globe, Neuroimaging in Restless Legs Syndrome, What's in the family of the RLS/WED patient?, Clinical Diagnosis and Diagnostic Criteria, Non-pharmacological management: myths vs. science, Sleep Bruxism, Leg Cramps, Hypnic Jerks, and more!