Restless Legs Syndrome and Movement Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395854, 9780323395861

Restless Legs Syndrome and Movement Disorders, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Authors: Denise Sharon
eBook ISBN: 9780323395861
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395854
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th September 2015
Description

Dr. Denise Sharon has put together an expert panel of authors on the topic of Restless Legs Syndrome and Movement Disorders. The comprehensive list of articles includes: Restless Legs Syndrome across the Globe, Neuroimaging in Restless Legs Syndrome, What's in the family of the RLS/WED patient?, Clinical Diagnosis and Diagnostic Criteria, Non-pharmacological management: myths vs. science, Sleep Bruxism, Leg Cramps, Hypnic Jerks, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323395861
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323395854

About the Authors

Denise Sharon Author

