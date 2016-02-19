Responses of Plants to Air Pollution
1st Edition
Description
Responses of Plants to Air Pollution examines the effects of air pollutants, individually and synergistically, on both higher and lower plants. The subject matter overlaps into a wide range of disciplines including agronomy, plant anatomy, biochemistry, cryptogamic botany, ecology, entomology, forestry, horticulture, landscape architecture, meteorology, microscopy, plant pathology, plant physiology, and soil science.
The opening chapter presents an overview of sources of air pollution, costs of air pollution, and mechanisms of pollution injury to plants. Separate chapters on sulfur dioxide, ozone, fluorides, peroxyacyl nitrates, oxides of nitrogen, and particulates follow. Subsequent chapters are devoted to plant responses to combinations of pollutants; to effects of pollutants on plant ultrastructure, on forests, and on lichens and bryophytes; to interactions of pollutants with canopies of vegetation; to interactions of pollutants and plant diseases; and to interactions of pollutants with agricultural practices.
This book will be useful to scientists in many disciplines as well as those who share the concern that clean air can no longer be expected to be the normal environment for plants or animals. The book will also be a valuable a reference work or text for upper level undergraduate students, graduate students, researchers, and growers of plants.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface 1 Introduction
I. Sources of Pollution
II. Cost of Air Pollution
III. Mechanisms of Pollution Injury to Plants
References
2 Sulfur Dioxide
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Considerations
III. Susceptibility
IV. Physiological Effects
V. Biochemical Effects
VI. Conclusions
References
3 Ozone
I. Introduction
II. Entry of Ozone into the Injury Region
III. Primary Site of Injury
IV. Spreading of Injury or Secondary Reactions
V. Conclusions
References
4 Fluorides
I. Introduction
II. Absorption, Accumulation, Translocation, and Injury-Effects of Fluoride
III. Effects of Fluoride on Various Metabolites, Injury (Subcellular), and Recovery
IV. Effects of Fluoride on Respiration and Related Biochemical Reactions
V. Effects of Fluoride on Apparent Photosynthesis, Hill Reaction, and Pigments
VI. Effects of Fluoride on Growth, Aging, and Associated Biochemical Metabolites
VII. Fluoride and Fluoroorganic Compounds
VIII. Effects of Fluoride on Enzymes in Vitro
References
5 Peroxyacyl Nitrates
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Properties
III. Symptoms
IV. Physiological Observations
V. Biochemical Effects
VI. Chemical Basis for Toxicity
References
6 Oxides of Nitrogen
I. Formation of Nitrogen Oxides
II. Factors Affecting Injury
III. Mechanism Causing Plant Injury
IV. Effects on Higher Plants
V. Combined Effects on NO2 and SO2
VI. Evaluation of Air Quality Standards for Vegetation Effects
References
7 Particulates
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Specific Particulate Matter on Vegetation
III. Conclusions
References
8 Plant Responses to Pollutant Combinations
I. Introduction
II. Plant Responses to Pollutant Combinations
III. Implications of Pollutant Combinations
References
9 Effects of Air Pollutants on Plant Ultrastructure
I. Introduction
II. Ozone and Peroxyacetyl Nitrate
III. Nitrogen Dioxide
IV. Fluoride
V. Sulfur Dioxide
VI. Ethylene
VII. Conclusions
References
10 Effects of Air Pollutants on Forests
I. Introduction
II. Forest Ecosystems and Forest Types in the United States
III. Incidents of Sulfur Dioxide Injury
IV. Incidents of Fluoride Injury
V. Incidents of Ozone and Oxidant Injury
VI. Techniques for Analysis of Air Pollutant Effects on Forest Ecosystems
VII. Anticipation of New Air Pollutant Injury to Forest Ecosystems in the United States
VIII. Forests as Sources of Air Pollutants
References
11 Effects of Air Pollutants on Lichens and Bryophytes
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Investigation and Some Results
III. Conclusions
References
12 Interactions of Air Pollutants with Canopies of Vegetation
I. Introduction
II. Cycling of Materials through the Earth-Atmosphere System
III. Plant Biosystems: Complexity and General Interactions
IV. Air Pollutant Exchange with Plant Canopies
References
13 Interaction of Air Pollutants and Plant Disease
I. Introduction
II. Impact of Pollutants on Pathogens
III. Impact on the Disease
IV. Modes of Action
V. Conclusions
References
14 Interactions of Air Pollution and Agricultural Practices
I. Introduction
II. Cultural Practices
III. Pesticides
IV. Burning
V. Fertilizers and Feedlots
VI. Photochemical Oxidants from Forest Volatiles
VII. Other Air Pollutants from Agriculture
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152266