Response of Plants to Multiple Stresses
Structure, Function, and Resources:
R.E. Dickson and J.G. Isebrands, Leaves as Regulators of Stress Response.
C.B. Field, Ecological Scaling of Carbon Gain to Stress and Resource Availability.
F.S. Chapin III, Effects of Multiple Environmental Stresses on Nutrient Availability and Use.
E.-D. Schulze, Water and Nutrient Interactions with Plant Water Stress.
D.R. Geiger and J.C. Servaites, Carbon Allocation and Response to Stress.
H.A. Mooney and W.E. Winner, Partitioning Response of Plants to Stress.
J.P. Crime and B.D. Campbell, Growth Rate, Habitat Productivity, and Plant Strategy as Predictors of Stress Response.
N.R. Chiariello and S.L. Gulmon, Stress Effects on Plant Reproduction.
E.J. Pell and M.S. Dann, Multiple Stress-Induced Foliar Senescence and Implications for Whole-Plant Longevity.
P.J.H. Sharpe and E.J. Rykiel, Jr. , Modeling Integrated Response of Plants to Multiple Stresses.
Biotic Interactions:
P.G. Ayres, Growth Responses Induced by Pathogens and Other Stresses.
C.G. Jones and J.S. Coleman, Plant Stress and Insect Herbivory.
Plant Growth Forms:
F.A. Bazzaz and S.R. Morse, Annual Plants: Potential Responses to Multiple Stresses.
S.J. McNaughton, Dryland Herbaceous Perennials.
J.E. Keeley, Interactive Role of Stresses on Structure and Function in Aquatic Plants.
P.W. Rundel, Shrub Life-Forms.
R.H. Waring, Responses of Evergreen Trees to Multiple Stresses.
T.T. Kozlowski, Effects of Environmental Stresses on Deciduous Trees. Index.
This book presents a whole-plant perspective on plant integrated responses to multiple stresses, including an analysis of how plants have evolved growth forms and phenological responses to cope with changing stress patterns in natural environments.
- Explores stress responses at both the structural and process levels
- Outlines structural, phenological, and physiological responses that optimize production under multiple stresses
- Combines physiological and evolutionary perspectives
Researchers and graduate-level students in physiological ecology, plant physiology, agronomy, forestry, crop science, and horticulture
- 396
- English
- © Academic Press 1991
- 2nd December 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780125053556
- 9780080924830
"This book will be of value to those involved in plant physiology, plant ecology, and the management of plants and their habitats." --QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
"The book offers an approach to the problem of plant stress which hitherto have received relatively little attention in an integrated fashion. It should, therefore, be welcomed by ecologists, ecophysiologists, physiologists, and by those concerned with the management of plants and their environment." --BOTANICAL JOURNAL OF THE LINNEAN SOCIETY
"The book will be of value to environmental physiologists and plant ecologists, as well as those concerned with the management of plants and their environments." --ANNALS OF BOTANY
William Winner Editor
Oregon State University, Corvallis, U.S.A.
Eva Pell Editor
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.
Jacques Roy Series Editor
Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France