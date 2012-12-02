Response of Plants to Multiple Stresses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125053556, 9780080924830

Response of Plants to Multiple Stresses

1st Edition

Editors: William Winner Eva Pell
Series Editors: Jacques Roy
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125053556
eBook ISBN: 9780080924830
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 396
Table of Contents

Structure, Function, and Resources:

R.E. Dickson and J.G. Isebrands, Leaves as Regulators of Stress Response.

C.B. Field, Ecological Scaling of Carbon Gain to Stress and Resource Availability.

F.S. Chapin III, Effects of Multiple Environmental Stresses on Nutrient Availability and Use.

E.-D. Schulze, Water and Nutrient Interactions with Plant Water Stress.

D.R. Geiger and J.C. Servaites, Carbon Allocation and Response to Stress.

H.A. Mooney and W.E. Winner, Partitioning Response of Plants to Stress.

J.P. Crime and B.D. Campbell, Growth Rate, Habitat Productivity, and Plant Strategy as Predictors of Stress Response.

N.R. Chiariello and S.L. Gulmon, Stress Effects on Plant Reproduction.

E.J. Pell and M.S. Dann, Multiple Stress-Induced Foliar Senescence and Implications for Whole-Plant Longevity.

P.J.H. Sharpe and E.J. Rykiel, Jr. , Modeling Integrated Response of Plants to Multiple Stresses.

Biotic Interactions:

P.G. Ayres, Growth Responses Induced by Pathogens and Other Stresses.

C.G. Jones and J.S. Coleman, Plant Stress and Insect Herbivory.

Plant Growth Forms:

F.A. Bazzaz and S.R. Morse, Annual Plants: Potential Responses to Multiple Stresses.

S.J. McNaughton, Dryland Herbaceous Perennials.

J.E. Keeley, Interactive Role of Stresses on Structure and Function in Aquatic Plants.

P.W. Rundel, Shrub Life-Forms.

R.H. Waring, Responses of Evergreen Trees to Multiple Stresses.

T.T. Kozlowski, Effects of Environmental Stresses on Deciduous Trees. Index.

Description

This book presents a whole-plant perspective on plant integrated responses to multiple stresses, including an analysis of how plants have evolved growth forms and phenological responses to cope with changing stress patterns in natural environments.

Key Features

  • Explores stress responses at both the structural and process levels
  • Outlines structural, phenological, and physiological responses that optimize production under multiple stresses
  • Combines physiological and evolutionary perspectives

Readership

Researchers and graduate-level students in physiological ecology, plant physiology, agronomy, forestry, crop science, and horticulture

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125053556
eBook ISBN:
9780080924830

Reviews

"This book will be of value to those involved in plant physiology, plant ecology, and the management of plants and their habitats." --QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

"The book offers an approach to the problem of plant stress which hitherto have received relatively little attention in an integrated fashion. It should, therefore, be welcomed by ecologists, ecophysiologists, physiologists, and by those concerned with the management of plants and their environment." --BOTANICAL JOURNAL OF THE LINNEAN SOCIETY

"The book will be of value to environmental physiologists and plant ecologists, as well as those concerned with the management of plants and their environments." --ANNALS OF BOTANY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

William Winner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon State University, Corvallis, U.S.A.

Eva Pell Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Jacques Roy Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France

