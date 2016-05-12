Respiratory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071164

Respiratory

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071164
eBook ISBN: 9780702071294
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Respiratory Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from　Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

About the　Medicine　journal e-books

Respiratory Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from　Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Clinical features

Cough

Symptoms and signs

Section 2: Investigations

Flexible bronchoscopy

Imaging in chest disease

Pulmonary function tests

Section 3: Pleura

Pleural disease

Section 4: Pulmonary vascular disease

Pulmonary vascular disease: pulmonary thromboembolism and pulmonary hypertension

Section 5: Principles of asthma

Mechanisms of asthma

Drugs for airway disease

Section 6: Asthma in children

Asthma in children

Section 7: Adult asthma

Acute severe asthma in adults

Diagnosis and management of adult asthma

Section 8: Chronic obstructive lung disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: aetiology, pathology, physiology and outcome

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: management of chronic disease

Section 9: Bronchiectasis

Bronchiectasis

Section 10: Cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis

Section 11: Occupational airway disease

Occupational airways disease

Section 12: Respiratory failure

Invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Respiratory failure

The sleepy patient

Section 13: Systemic and parenchymal lung diseases

Diffuse parenchymal lung disease

Pneumoconiosis

Systemic diseases and the lung

Section 14: Infection

Clinical tuberculosis

Opportunistic and fungal infections of the lung

Opportunistic mycobacterial diseases

Pneumonia

Pulmonary sarcoidosis

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071164
eBook ISBN:
9780702071294

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.