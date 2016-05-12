Respiratory
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Respiratory Medicine is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Clinical features
Cough
Symptoms and signs
Section 2: Investigations
Flexible bronchoscopy
Imaging in chest disease
Pulmonary function tests
Section 3: Pleura
Pleural disease
Section 4: Pulmonary vascular disease
Pulmonary vascular disease: pulmonary thromboembolism and pulmonary hypertension
Section 5: Principles of asthma
Mechanisms of asthma
Drugs for airway disease
Section 6: Asthma in children
Asthma in children
Section 7: Adult asthma
Acute severe asthma in adults
Diagnosis and management of adult asthma
Section 8: Chronic obstructive lung disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: aetiology, pathology, physiology and outcome
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: management of chronic disease
Section 9: Bronchiectasis
Bronchiectasis
Section 10: Cystic fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis
Section 11: Occupational airway disease
Occupational airways disease
Section 12: Respiratory failure
Invasive and non-invasive mechanical ventilation
Obstructive sleep apnoea
Respiratory failure
The sleepy patient
Section 13: Systemic and parenchymal lung diseases
Diffuse parenchymal lung disease
Pneumoconiosis
Systemic diseases and the lung
Section 14: Infection
Clinical tuberculosis
Opportunistic and fungal infections of the lung
Opportunistic mycobacterial diseases
Pneumonia
Pulmonary sarcoidosis
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071164
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071294
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK