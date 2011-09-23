Respiratory Tract Infections:Advances in Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710232, 9781455711987

Respiratory Tract Infections:Advances in Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Niederman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710232
eBook ISBN: 9781455711987
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Description

This issue provides fully updated information on respiratory infections, including healthcare associated pneumonia, new diagnostic tests for pneumonia, epidemic viral pneumonia and other emerging pathogens, biomarkers to optimize antibiotic therapy for pneumonia, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics to improve management of penumonia.  Nosocomial tracheobronchitis and bronchiectasis are also discussed.  Articles on CAP and VAP, including an examination of the impact of guidelines on outcomes, de-escalation therapy, inhaled antibiotic therapy and prevention of VAP are also included.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710232
eBook ISBN:
9781455711987

About the Authors

Michael Niederman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Medicine

