Respiratory Tract Infections:Advances in Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 32-3

This issue provides fully updated information on respiratory infections, including healthcare associated pneumonia, new diagnostic tests for pneumonia, epidemic viral pneumonia and other emerging pathogens, biomarkers to optimize antibiotic therapy for pneumonia, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics to improve management of penumonia. Nosocomial tracheobronchitis and bronchiectasis are also discussed. Articles on CAP and VAP, including an examination of the impact of guidelines on outcomes, de-escalation therapy, inhaled antibiotic therapy and prevention of VAP are also included.