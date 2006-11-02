Respiratory Syncytial Virus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520302, 9780080466699

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Volume 14

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Patricia Cane
eBook ISBN: 9780080466699
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520302
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd November 2006
Page Count: 348
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
92.00
78.20
11100.00
9435.00
128.18
108.95
101.00
85.85
133.00
113.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
94.35
94.95
80.71
125.00
106.25
76.00
64.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword Molecular biology of RSV Immunology of RSV Molecular epidemiology of RSV Host genetics and RSV Pathogenesis of RSV in children RSV in elderly adults RSV in the developing world Vaccines against RSV Development of antivirals against RSV Pneumonia virus of mice

Description

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was first identified half a century ago in 1956. Following its discovery, the virus soon became recognised as a major viral pathogen causing extensive outbreaks of respiratory tract infections in both the very young and in vulnerable adults. It is an unusual virus in that it can cause repeated reinfections throughout life. The topics covered within this volume are wide ranging in scope from the most basic molecular biology of the virus to the clinical picture of RSV in the developing world. The internationally recognised experts were invited not only to review the present state of knowledge but also to give their perspective on the current situation and to identify the gaps and future requirements for research in an effort to stimulate new cross-cutting approaches to tackle this major viral pathogen.

Readership

Virologists, respiratory practitioners, thoracic and pulmonary physicians, molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080466699
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444520302

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Patricia Cane Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.