Respiratory Physiotherapy
2nd Edition
An On-Call Survival Guide
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Learning for and from being on call
Chapter 2 Practical on call preparation
Chapter 3 Respiratory assessment
Chapter 4 Paediatric specifics
Chapter 5 Chest X-ray interpretation
Chapter 6 The management of sputum retention
Chapter 7 The management of volume loss
Chapter 8 The management of increased work of breathing
Chapter 9 Management of respiratory failure
Chapter 10 Calls to adult intensive care
Chapter 11 Calls to paediatric IUC (PICU)
Chapter 12 Calls to the medical unit
Chapter 13 Calls to the surgical ward
Chapter 14 Calls to the neurological/neurosurgical unit
Chapter 15 Call to the cardiothoracic unit
Chapter 16 Calls to the oncology unit
Chapter 17 - Calls to the paediatric unit
Chapter 18 Calls to the neonatal unit
Chapter 19 Respiratory physiotherapy treatments
Chapter 20 Case Studies - Adult intensive care; Paediatric intensive care; Medical unit; Surgical unit; Neurological unit; Cardiothoracic unit; Thoracic unit; Haematology unit; Oncology patient; Paediatric ward
Appendix 1 Abbreviations
Appendix 2 Normal values
Appendix 3 Surgical incisions
Appendix 4 Common drugs used in critical care areas
Description
The second edition of RESPIRATORY PHYSIOTHERAPY (formerly EMERGENCY PHYSIOTHERAPY) continues to be a highly accessible and convenient guide which brings the insight of clinical experts in the field to the fingertips of the busy physiotherapist who are often exposed to challenging and stressful situations. Beverley Harden is now joined by a team of 5 additional Editors and the new edition has been completely revamped. It looks at assessment, management of and calls to specific areas while presenting key information in tables, bullets and summaries for quick reference on the ward.
Key Features
- Case studies that cover common emergency situations
- Self-assessment questions which offer the reader verification of their comprehension and clinical reasoning skills
- A-Z of treatment techniques
- Appendices including normal values and common drugs used in critical care areas so that essential information is always at hand
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039300
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030031
About the Authors
Jane Cross Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of East Anglia, Norwich
Mary Ann Broad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff
Beverley Harden Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Therapy Sevices Manager, Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester Therapy Manager
Matthew Quint Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK
Paul Ritson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Paediatric Critical Care, Royal Liverpool Children's NHS Trust (Alder Hey), Liverpool
Sandy Thomas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK