Respiratory Physiotherapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702030031, 9780702039300

Respiratory Physiotherapy

2nd Edition

An On-Call Survival Guide

Authors: Jane Cross Mary Ann Broad Beverley Harden Matthew Quint Paul Ritson Sandy Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780702039300
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030031
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th November 2008
Page Count: 362
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Learning for and from being on call

Chapter 2 Practical on call preparation

Chapter 3 Respiratory assessment

Chapter 4 Paediatric specifics

Chapter 5 Chest X-ray interpretation

Chapter 6 The management of sputum retention

Chapter 7 The management of volume loss

Chapter 8 The management of increased work of breathing

Chapter 9 Management of respiratory failure

Chapter 10 Calls to adult intensive care

Chapter 11 Calls to paediatric IUC (PICU)

Chapter 12 Calls to the medical unit

Chapter 13 Calls to the surgical ward

Chapter 14 Calls to the neurological/neurosurgical unit

Chapter 15 Call to the cardiothoracic unit

Chapter 16 Calls to the oncology unit

Chapter 17 - Calls to the paediatric unit

Chapter 18 Calls to the neonatal unit

Chapter 19 Respiratory physiotherapy treatments

Chapter 20 Case Studies - Adult intensive care; Paediatric intensive care; Medical unit; Surgical unit; Neurological unit; Cardiothoracic unit; Thoracic unit; Haematology unit; Oncology patient; Paediatric ward

Appendix 1 Abbreviations

Appendix 2 Normal values

Appendix 3 Surgical incisions

Appendix 4 Common drugs used in critical care areas

Description

The second edition of RESPIRATORY PHYSIOTHERAPY (formerly EMERGENCY PHYSIOTHERAPY) continues to be a highly accessible and convenient guide which brings the insight of clinical experts in the field to the fingertips of the busy physiotherapist who are often exposed to challenging and stressful situations. Beverley Harden is now joined by a team of 5 additional Editors and the new edition has been completely revamped. It looks at assessment, management of and calls to specific areas while presenting key information in tables, bullets and summaries for quick reference on the ward.

Key Features

  • Case studies that cover common emergency situations
  • Self-assessment questions which offer the reader verification of their comprehension and clinical reasoning skills
  • A-Z of treatment techniques
  • Appendices including normal values and common drugs used in critical care areas so that essential information is always at hand

About the Authors

Jane Cross Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of East Anglia, Norwich

Mary Ann Broad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff, UK Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Beverley Harden Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Therapy Sevices Manager, Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester Therapy Manager

Matthew Quint Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Respiratory Clinical Specialist, Solent Primary Care NHS Trust, Portsmouth, UK

Paul Ritson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, Paediatric Critical Care, Royal Liverpool Children's NHS Trust (Alder Hey), Liverpool

Sandy Thomas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK

