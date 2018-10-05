Respiratory Physiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323595780, 9780323595797

Respiratory Physiology

2nd Edition

Mosby Physiology Series

Authors: Michelle Cloutier
eBook ISBN: 9780323595797
eBook ISBN: 9780323595803
eBook ISBN: 9780323595810
Paperback ISBN: 9780323595780
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th October 2018
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

 

Chapter 1 Overview of the respiratory system: Function and Structure

Chapter 2 Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall

Chapter 3 Dynamic Lung Mechanics

Chapter 4 Tests of Lung Function

Chapter 5 Alveolar Ventilation

Chapter 6 The Pulmonary Circulation

Chapter 7 Ventilation (V̇), Perfusion (Q̇) & Relationships

Chapter 8 Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport

Chapter 9 Pulmonary aspects of acid-base balance and arterial blood gas interpretation

Chapter 10 Control of Respiration

Chapter 11 Non-respiratory functions of the lung

Chapter 12 The lung under special circumstances

APPENDIX A ANSWERS TO SELF-STUDY PROBLEMS

APPENDIX B MULTIPLE-CHOICE EXAMINATION

Description

Gain a foundational understanding of respiratory physiology and how the respiratory system functions in health and disease. Respiratory Physiology, a volume in the Mosby Physiology Series, explains the fundamentals of this complex subject in a clear and concise manner, while helping you bridge the gap between normal function and disease with pathophysiology content throughout the book.

About the Authors

Michelle Cloutier Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, CT

