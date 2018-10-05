Respiratory Physiology
2nd Edition
Mosby Physiology Series
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Overview of the respiratory system: Function and Structure
Chapter 2 Mechanical Properties of the Lung and Chest Wall
Chapter 3 Dynamic Lung Mechanics
Chapter 4 Tests of Lung Function
Chapter 5 Alveolar Ventilation
Chapter 6 The Pulmonary Circulation
Chapter 7 Ventilation (V̇), Perfusion (Q̇) & Relationships
Chapter 8 Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Transport
Chapter 9 Pulmonary aspects of acid-base balance and arterial blood gas interpretation
Chapter 10 Control of Respiration
Chapter 11 Non-respiratory functions of the lung
Chapter 12 The lung under special circumstances
APPENDIX A ANSWERS TO SELF-STUDY PROBLEMS
APPENDIX B MULTIPLE-CHOICE EXAMINATION
Description
Gain a foundational understanding of respiratory physiology and how the respiratory system functions in health and disease. Respiratory Physiology, a volume in the Mosby Physiology Series, explains the fundamentals of this complex subject in a clear and concise manner, while helping you bridge the gap between normal function and disease with pathophysiology content throughout the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595797
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595803
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595810
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323595780
About the Authors
Michelle Cloutier Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, CT