Respiratory Nursing
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive, patient-centered textbook of respiratory care covering the full range of patients' needs/problems and related nursing responsibilities for acute and chronic respiratory conditions in both primary and secondary health care sectors. This is a rapidly changing field in which nurses need to maintain their knowledge of developments in practice. Research/evidence-based but with a strong practical approach throughout.
Table of Contents
Anatomy and Physiology. Respiratory Assessment. Smoking and smoking cessation. Diagnostic investigations. Respiratory Medications. Living with Chronic Respiratory Illness and Breathlessness. Oxygen Therapy. Respiratory Support Techniques. Respiratory Infections. Nutrition. Pulmonary Rehabilitation. End-Stage Management of Respiratory Disease. Primary and Secondary Care Interface.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2001
- Published:
- 10th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702024276
About the Author
Glenda Esmond
Affiliations and Expertise
Respiratory Nurse Consultant, Edgware Community Service (Therapies Centre), UK