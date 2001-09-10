Respiratory Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702024276

Respiratory Nursing

1st Edition

Authors: Glenda Esmond
Paperback ISBN: 9780702024276
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 10th September 2001
Page Count: 284
Description

A comprehensive, patient-centered textbook of respiratory care covering the full range of patients' needs/problems and related nursing responsibilities for acute and chronic respiratory conditions in both primary and secondary health care sectors. This is a rapidly changing field in which nurses need to maintain their knowledge of developments in practice. Research/evidence-based but with a strong practical approach throughout.

Table of Contents

Anatomy and Physiology. Respiratory Assessment. Smoking and smoking cessation. Diagnostic investigations. Respiratory Medications. Living with Chronic Respiratory Illness and Breathlessness. Oxygen Therapy. Respiratory Support Techniques. Respiratory Infections. Nutrition. Pulmonary Rehabilitation. End-Stage Management of Respiratory Disease. Primary and Secondary Care Interface.

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702024276

About the Author

Glenda Esmond

Affiliations and Expertise

Respiratory Nurse Consultant, Edgware Community Service (Therapies Centre), UK

