Respiratory Muscle Training: theory and practice is the world’s first book which provides an "everything-you-need-to-know" guide to respiratory muscle training (RMT). Authored by an internationally-acclaimed leading expert, it is an evidence-based resource, built upon current scientific knowledge, as well as clinical experience at the cutting-edge of respiratory training in a wide range of settings. The aim of the book is to give readers: 1) an introduction to respiratory physiology and exercise physiology, as well as training theory; 2) an understanding of how disease affects the respiratory muscles and the mechanics of breathing; 3) an insight into the disease-specific, evidence-based benefits of RMT; 4) advice on the application of RMT as a standalone treatment, and as part of a rehabilitation programme; and finally, 5) guidance on the application of functional training techniques to RMT.

The book is divided into two parts – theory and practice. Part I provides readers with access to the theoretical building blocks that support practice. It explores the evidence base for RMT as well as the different methods of training respiratory muscles and their respective efficacy. Part II guides the reader through the practical implementation of the most widely validated form of RMT, namely inspiratory muscle resistance training. Finally, over 100 "Functional" IMT exercises are described, which incorporate a stability and/or postural challenge, including exercises that address specific "dyspnoeagenic" movements.

Respiratory Muscle Training: theory and practice is supported by a dedicated website (www.physiobreathe.com), which provides access to the latest information on RMT, as well as video clips of all exercises described in the book. Purchasers will also receive a three-month free trial of the Physiotec software platform, which allows clinicians to create bespoke training programmes (including video clips) that can be printed or emailed to patients.

"[More importantly] it provides an evidence base for the incorporation of respiratory muscle training for a variety of conditions." Reviewed by Margot Skinner on behalf of the New Zealand Journal of Physiotherapy, January 2015