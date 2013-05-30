Respiratory Muscle Training
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Respiratory Muscle Training: theory and practice is the world’s first book which provides an "everything-you-need-to-know" guide to respiratory muscle training (RMT). Authored by an internationally-acclaimed leading expert, it is an evidence-based resource, built upon current scientific knowledge, as well as clinical experience at the cutting-edge of respiratory training in a wide range of settings. The aim of the book is to give readers: 1) an introduction to respiratory physiology and exercise physiology, as well as training theory; 2) an understanding of how disease affects the respiratory muscles and the mechanics of breathing; 3) an insight into the disease-specific, evidence-based benefits of RMT; 4) advice on the application of RMT as a standalone treatment, and as part of a rehabilitation programme; and finally, 5) guidance on the application of functional training techniques to RMT.
The book is divided into two parts – theory and practice. Part I provides readers with access to the theoretical building blocks that support practice. It explores the evidence base for RMT as well as the different methods of training respiratory muscles and their respective efficacy. Part II guides the reader through the practical implementation of the most widely validated form of RMT, namely inspiratory muscle resistance training. Finally, over 100 "Functional" IMT exercises are described, which incorporate a stability and/or postural challenge, including exercises that address specific "dyspnoeagenic" movements.
Respiratory Muscle Training: theory and practice is supported by a dedicated website (www.physiobreathe.com), which provides access to the latest information on RMT, as well as video clips of all exercises described in the book. Purchasers will also receive a three-month free trial of the Physiotec software platform, which allows clinicians to create bespoke training programmes (including video clips) that can be printed or emailed to patients.
"[More importantly] it provides an evidence base for the incorporation of respiratory muscle training for a variety of conditions." Reviewed by Margot Skinner on behalf of the New Zealand Journal of Physiotherapy, January 2015
Key Features
- Introductory overviews of respiratory and exercise physiology, as well as training theory
- Comprehensive, up-to-date review of respiratory muscle function, breathing mechanics and RMT
- Analysis of the interaction between disease and respiratory mechanics, as well as their independent and combined influence upon exercise tolerance
- Analysis of the rationale and application of RMT to over 20 clinical conditions, e.g., COPD, heart failure, obesity, mechanical ventilation
- Evidence-based guidance on the implementation of inspiratory muscle resistance training
- Over 150 functional exercises that incorporate a breathing challenge
- www.physiobreathe.com - access up-to-date information, video clips of exercises and a three-month free trial of Physiotec’s RMT exercise module (via www.physiotec.ca)
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Theoretical basis of respiratory muscle training
Introduction to Part I
1. Anatomy and physiology of the respiratory system
2. Exercise physiology and training principles
3. The respiratory muscles
4. Functional benefits of respiratory muscle training (RMT)
Part II: Practical application of respiratory muscle training
Introduction to Part II
5. Methods of respiratory muscle training (RMT)
6. Implementing respiratory muscle training (RMT)
7. Functional training of the respiratory muscles
Glossary
Index
Details
- 256
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2014
- 30th May 2013
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780702054556
- 9780702050206
About the Author
Alison McConnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Exercise Science, Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, Bournemouth University, UK.