Respiratory Medicine and Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359887, 9780323370127

Respiratory Medicine and Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sarah Reuss
eBook ISBN: 9780323370127
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359887
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2015
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice focuses on Respiratory Medicine and Surgery. Editors Sarah Reuss and Berkley Chesen have assembled a team of expert authors on such topics as: Update on Non-Infectious Inflammatory Diseases, Update on Streptococcus equi subspecies equi Infections, Update on Bacterial Pneumonia and Pleuropneumonia in the Adult Horse, Update on Bacterial Pneumonia in the Foal and Weanling, Update on Viral diseases of the Equine Respiratory Tract, Update on Fungal Pneumonia in the Equine, Update on Interstitial Pneumonia, Update on Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage, Diagnostic Imaging of the Upper Airway, Update on Disorders and Treatment of the Pharynx, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370127
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359887

About the Authors

Sarah Reuss Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine Gainesville FL

