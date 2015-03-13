Respiratory Medicine and Surgery, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 31-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice focuses on Respiratory Medicine and Surgery. Editors Sarah Reuss and Berkley Chesen have assembled a team of expert authors on such topics as: Update on Non-Infectious Inflammatory Diseases, Update on Streptococcus equi subspecies equi Infections, Update on Bacterial Pneumonia and Pleuropneumonia in the Adult Horse, Update on Bacterial Pneumonia in the Foal and Weanling, Update on Viral diseases of the Equine Respiratory Tract, Update on Fungal Pneumonia in the Equine, Update on Interstitial Pneumonia, Update on Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage, Diagnostic Imaging of the Upper Airway, Update on Disorders and Treatment of the Pharynx, and more!