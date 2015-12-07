Respiratory Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-1

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, edited by Drs. Robert Vissers and Michael Gibbs, focuses on Pulmonary Emergencies. Articles include: Approach to the Adult Patient with Acute Dyspnea,Approach to the Pediatric Patient with Acute Dyspnea,Advances in Pulmonary Imaging,Respiratory Monitoring,Management of Acute Asthma and COPD,Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolus,Pulmonary Manifestations Of Systemic Diseases,Pleural Disease,Management of Hemoptysis, and more!