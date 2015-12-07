Respiratory Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, edited by Drs. Robert Vissers and Michael Gibbs, focuses on Pulmonary Emergencies. Articles include: Approach to the Adult Patient with Acute Dyspnea,Approach to the Pediatric Patient with Acute Dyspnea,Advances in Pulmonary Imaging,Respiratory Monitoring,Management of Acute Asthma and COPD,Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolus,Pulmonary Manifestations Of Systemic Diseases,Pleural Disease,Management of Hemoptysis, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 7th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323413282
About the Authors
Robert Vissers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Emergency Medicine, Legacy Emanuel Health Center
Michael Gibbs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Residency Program Director, Medical Director, MedCenter Air, Department of Emergency Medicine, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC; Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC