Respiratory Care Exam Review
4th Edition
Description
Prepare yourself for the new 2015 NBRC credentialing examination with the most up-to-date review resource! Respiratory Care Exam Review, 4th Edition contains everything you need to review and prepare for the new Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination that closely aligns with the NBRC’s new testing format, including more analysis-type questions. The accompanying Evolve website offers even more review with a practice Therapist Multiple-Choice Exam to familiarize yourself with the computerized exam format. Twenty clinical simulations that reflect the new quantity of simulations on the actual Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE) are also included on the companion website for additional practice on this very difficult portion of the Registry exam.
Key Features
-
UNIQUE! Clinical simulations on the Evolve companion site reflect the new quantity of simulations (20) and the newly revised length of these simulations on the actual 2015 Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE).
- Rationales are provided on the Evolve companion site for every question in the practice exam along with the NBRC code for the difficulty level of the question (recall, application, analysis).
- UNIQUE! Exam notes are highlighted in special boxes to help you streamline your time better by identifying content specific to the credentialing exam.
- A practice exam reflecting the new TM-CE is included in the back of the text with the answer key and rationales provided on Evolve.
- Pre-tests with several multiple-choice questions are formatted like those found on the NBRC TM-CE and begin each chapter to help you determine a base of knowledge and content areas of strength and weakness before studying the chapter.
- Computerized practice exam on the Evolve companion site available in both study (untimed) and exam (timed) modes to provide an additional opportunity to practice and experience the actual NBRC testing environment in a computerized format.
- Experienced and test-savvy author, Gary Persing, ensures that critical NBRC TM-CE content is covered thoroughly and accurately.
- Comprehensive, yet straightforward outline format correlates with the updated 2015 NBRC Detailed Content Outline and exam matrix to keep content current.
- Open-ended post-chapter study questions end each chapter to reinforce information and help you retain the material.
Table of Contents
1. Oxygen and Medical Gas Therapy
2. Humidity and Aerosol
3. Assessment of the Cardiopulmonary Patient
4. Management of the Airway
5. Special Respiratory Care Procedures
6. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Techniques
7. Hyperinflation Therapy
8. Bronchopulmonary Hygiene Techniques
9. Cardiac Monitoring
10. ABG Interpretation
11. Ventilator Management
12. Disorders of the Respiratory System
13. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
14. Respiratory Medications
15. Respiratory Home Care
16. Pulmonary Function Testing
17. Equipment Decontamination and Infection Control
Practice Test for Therapist Multiple Choice Exam (includes scoring breakdown)
Pre-Test Answers and Rationales
Post-Chapter Study Questions Answers and Rationales
Abbreviations
Commonly Used Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 17th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455759033
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241519
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241557
About the Author
Gary Persing
Gary Persing, BS, RRT
Program Director, Respiratoy Care
Tulsa Community College
Tulsa OK
Respiratory Review Workshop
Director
RRT/CRT Exam Review
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Respiratory Therapy Program, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa, OK