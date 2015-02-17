Prepare yourself for the new 2015 NBRC credentialing examination with the most up-to-date review resource! Respiratory Care Exam Review, 4th Edition contains everything you need to review and prepare for the new Therapist Multiple-Choice Examination that closely aligns with the NBRC’s new testing format, including more analysis-type questions. The accompanying Evolve website offers even more review with a practice Therapist Multiple-Choice Exam to familiarize yourself with the computerized exam format. Twenty clinical simulations that reflect the new quantity of simulations on the actual Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE) are also included on the companion website for additional practice on this very difficult portion of the Registry exam.